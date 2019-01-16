The Best Conspiracy Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

Getty Image

The best conspiracy theory podcasts strike a balance between fun, information, and intrigue. A good conspiracy theory makes you think about the way the world works. It exposes the grey areas of life, paranormal, politics, and history in a way brings a deeper meaning to parts of life that need a little more explanation.

Of course, this can go too far. Conspiracy theories should, in theory, be entertaining first and shocking second. When conspiracy theorist starts to go for a shock-factor you get the Alex Jones and Clyde Lewis-types who use real-world tragedy for their own celebrity and, honestly, fuck those guys. A good conspiracy theory is arguing over whether all UFOs are extra-terrestrial intergalactic spacecraft or just secret military vehicles. It’s about drinking one too many pints of porter in Oregon and bantering over bigfoot for the whole night. It’s wanting to believe, trusting no one, finding all the truth out there … somewhere.

With that ethos in mind, we’ve put together a list of our ten favorite conspiracy podcasts that you should be listening to right now. To be clear, this list is about entertainment. In serious times, sometimes we need a little woo and alternative thought when we look at the world. It’s escapism at its best.

CONSPIRACY! THE SHOW

Comedian Adam Tod Brown’s Unpops Podcast Network has a long list of great shows. One of our all-time favorites is Conspiracy! The Show. Comedy roast writer and stand-up Connor McSpadden joins Brown for hilarious deep dives into conspiracies from Elvis’ death to Ace of Base’s Nazi ties to Project Blue Book (the government’s search of extraterrestrial contact on earth). Brown’s research is always impeccable and McSpadden brings a comedy roast mentality to the mix which makes for a hilarious and insightful listen.

Start with Mirage Men. Host Adam Tod Brown is joined by comedian Laura Crawford to take a deep look at misinformation agent Richard Doty and the eye-opening documentary Mirage Men. From there, you can listen to 42 free episodes on iTunes or subscribe to the Unpops Patreon for new episodes weekly.