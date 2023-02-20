To say that lot is going on in the spirits world is a ridiculous understatement. From highly sought-after bourbons to complex rye whiskeys, bold dark rums, nuanced, vegetal tequilas, memorable single malt Scotch whiskies, and so much more. It’s a chaotic, busy industry. It’s not surprising that with all of these (and way more) choices, liqueurs sometimes seem to get lost in the shuffle. They’re always there, we just don’t seem to make room for them.
Well, we’re here to tell you that you should. Especially during the winter months.
For the uninitiated, the definition of what a liqueur is might not be totally clear. Not only is it spelled slightly different from the word “liquor” (even though technically a liqueur is a form of liquor), but it’s also a spirit with (usually) a lower alcohol content (from 15% to 55%) and often has extra flavors and ingredients like herbs, spices, fruits, and sugars. Many liqueurs are best enjoyed as a digestif or as a decadent, end-of-the-day drink. They’re also aces to mix with.
Now that you’re likely craving a nice, sweet, indulgent, warming liqueur, you probably want to know which ones to try. Well, we did the work for you. Okay, technically a handful of bartenders did. We asked them to tell us the best liqueurs to drink or mix with this winter and they didn’t disappoint with their varied and exciting answers. Keep scrolling to see them all.
Kronan Swedish Punsch
Roberto Cibrian Stockbridge, USBG bartender in Boston
ABV: 26%
Average Price: $30
The Liqueur:
Kronan Swedish Punsch. A rum-based liqueur with three different kinds of rum and excellent baking spices. We have been using a lot of this liqueur this season to bring depth and nuance to our cocktails.
Tasting Notes:
This rum-based liqueur is known for its flavors of candied nuts, vanilla beans, and gentle spices. It’s well-suited for a wintry cocktail.
Drambuie
Gary Mennie, food and beverage director at The Mills House Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $38
The Liqueur:
Drambuie. This is a liqueur produced from Scotch whisky, honey, herbs, and spices. Drambuie has a sweet and herbal quality to it that goes well in a glass or one of our desserts at Iron Rose, the signature restaurant of The Mills House Hotel in Charleston.
Tasting Notes:
This popular liquor is known for its mix of caramel and honey sweetness and wintry spices.
Ancho Reyes
Patrick Banko, lead bartender at Stratus Rooftop Lounge in Philadelphia
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $35
The Liqueur:
The best liqueur that I would not recommend consuming straight, but rather as an addition to any cocktail would be Ancho Reyes. This product comes in both the Chile pepper and green pepper varietals. The green pepper product is the one that I have the most experience with and have enjoyed playing with it to create some unique concepts.
Tasting Notes:
When mixed with a margarita, it provides a sharp mouth feel and a very subtle heat component. This small and easy take on a spicy margarita will completely transform the cocktail and be sure to wow your friends. This a great addition during the winter to really bring some warmth to the soul.
Sorel Liqueur
Jonathan Cano, lead bartender at Amara in Paraiso in Miami, Florida
ABV: 15%
Average Price: $38
The Liqueur:
Jack from Brooklyn’s Sorel, a hibiscus-flavored, Caribbean classic, with roots in Africa, and a touching story of resilience, makes this artisanal liqueur a must-try. You’ll definitely want to keep it chilled or serve it over ice, or better yet, prepare yourself a JFB Sorel Spritz, a winter spritz, enlivened with notes of hibiscus and a touch of spice from ginger and clove.
Tasting Notes:
This liqueur is used more as a modifier in cocktails in small quantities, adding perfect notes of warm spices such as cloves, and when mixed with citrus, provides a beautiful pink/red hue, however, it’s also delicious on its own.
Rapa Giovanni Ratafia di Andorno Cherry Liqueur
Max Stampa-Brown, beverage director and partner at The Garret Group in New York City
ABV: 30%
Average Price: $26
The Liqueur:
Rapa Giovanni Ratafia di Andorno Cherry Liqueur is a distant cousin of chartreuse that is really incredible. It’s made with black cherries, sugar, and spices.
Tasting Notes:
It has the same warm spice notes, intense acidity, high proof, plenty of natural sugars, and really rich, almost savory herbal notes.
Fernet Branca Menta
Greg Coll, food and beverage director at Dawn Ranch in Guerneville, California
ABV: 30%
Average Price: $35
The Liqueur:
Fernet Branca Menta is not appreciated as much as it should be. Add some to your coffee or my personal favorite, hot chocolate, for a winter warmer worth drinking.
Tasting Notes:
For those faint of heart for the original Fernet Branca, Menta is the more approachable, smoother version with mint dominating the experience.
St. George NOLA Coffee
Melissa Chaney, bartender at Agua Caliente Casino in Cathedral City, California
ABV: 25%
Average Price: $38
The Liqueur:
St. George NOLA Coffee. There is no added sugar, and it is made with French chicory coffee. It is slightly different than what is out there, but it has natural flavors so you can really taste the difference. This is what I use to make a strong espresso martini.
Tasting Notes:
The flavors are dominated by freshly brewed coffee, but there are also notes of vanilla and hazelnut.
Il Mallo Nocino
Brandon Ristaino, co-founder and beverage director at Good Lion Hospitality in Santa Barbara, California
ABV: 42%
Average Price: $40
The Liqueur:
When it’s chilly outside, I’m looking for comfort in my cocktails. The Nocino (Italian walnut liqueur) made by Il Mallo is all the comfort I’m looking for, and then some.
Tasting Notes:
I like adding a bit of the nocino to classic stirred cocktails (like the Manhattan or old fashioned), as a complement to a hot toddy, or sip it neat by the fire. It’s all baking spice and walnut deliciousness.
Zirbenz Stone Pine Liqueur
Kira Collings, bar manager at Hearth and Hill in Park City, Utah
ABV: 35%
Average Price: $43
The Liqueur:
I was lucky enough to get my hands on a case of Zirbenz Stone Pine Liqueur this winter. Hailing from the Austrian Alps, this bitter, herbal, unique liqueur gets its flavor from Arolla Stone Pines fruit – harvested in the Austrian Alps. I appreciate that Josef Hofer has also been a family distillery since 1797.
Tasting Notes:
This fascinating liqueur is smooth, crisp, slightly sweet – it tastes like you’re exploring the snowy mountains and is lovely mixed with mezcal and a good tonic. For a perfect après-ski ski, I offer guests my “Mountain Toddy” – made with Scotch, ginger honey, lemon, hot water, and Zirbenz Stone Pine Liqueur.
St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur
Sean Pantazi, director of beverage at The Ritz-Carlton in Lake Tahoe, California
ABV: 20%
Average Price: $35
The Liqueur:
I have to admit that the St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur is pretty darn wonderful. I typically like to add my own flavors to cocktails and not depend on too many flavored products, but this one when blended well adds very nice structure to winter cocktails.
Tasting Notes:
This liqueur carries great ripe, juicy pear flavor that is perfectly tempered with the addition of clove and cinnamon.
Bordiga Dilei Amaro
Kirk Paganelli, taproom mixologist at The Clancy in San Francisco
ABV: 30%
Average Price: $35
The Liqueur:
The recipe is original from its debut and was derived in piedmont. With this product having such an array of flavors, the best way to enjoy this would either be neat or in a classic Manhattan. The bourbon and bitters pair very well with this liqueur.
Tasting Notes:
Bordiga Dilei Amaro is a great sipper, rich with juniper, mint, and thyme. This liqueur has a combination of 30 different botanicals, each individually infused and distilled.
Licor 43
Nick Akira Amano Dolan, general manager at Trick Dog in San Francisco, California
ABV: 31%
Average Price: $28
The Liqueur:
I can’t say enough how much I think everyone should have Licor 43 in their home bar. It is one of the most versatile liqueurs out there and can turn a variety of classic cocktails into a next-level drink.
Tasting Notes:
It is a great substitute for triple sec in any recipe and the added bit of vanilla in this liqueur really puts it over the edge.
Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur
Austin Hay, bar manager at Sky Bar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, Colorado
ABV: 25%
Average Price: $28
The Liqueur:
A liqueur worth drinking this winter has to be Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur. This well-made Liqueur is crafted with purpose and ethics, and there is not a single coffee liqueur that can compete with it. It’s fantastic for making a coffee old fashioned and espresso martini.
Tasting Notes:
This liqueur is the equivalent of a great cup of coffee in alcohol form. There are a ton of espresso, caramel, and chocolate flavors.
St Germain
Erica Dimmig, lead mixologist at Pendry Hotel in Chicago
ABV: 20%
Average Price: $32
The Liqueur:
St Germain is a delicious classic with beautiful floral notes. Kaitlyn Stewart’s High and Dry cocktail, replacing sweet vermouth with St. Germain and topping with sparkling wine in a riff on a negroni has quickly become a guest favorite at my bar.
Tasting Notes:
This elderflower liqueur carries other flavors as well including grapefruit, citrus peel, tropical fruits, and a light floral character.
Domaine de Canton
Roque Medina, executive director of Menlo Tavern at The Stanford Park Hotel in Menlo Park, California
ABV: 28%
Average Price: $30
The Liqueur:
Domaine de Canton – premium quality and flavor. Baby ginger is specifically used for its distinct flavor properties and viscosity. The ginger is hand cut, rinsed, and allowed to dry for several days, in preparation for being married into the overall recipe. Additionally, hand-selected Tahitian vanilla beans and Provencal honey are sourced and added to the recipe in careful amounts.
Tasting Notes:
The result is a flavor profile that is exceptionally delicious and balanced with ginger, vanilla, and orange peel.