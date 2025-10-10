Sip, Savor, and Sing: The Ultimate Luxury Guide to Nashville

Nashville is not just country music and cowboy boots. The city seamlessly blends luxury, live music, and culinary indulgence. From rooftop skyline views to espresso martini towers that deserve their own Instagram account, my recent trip proved that Nashville knows how to do indulgence right. Here is exactly how to experience the city like a luxe local without missing a beat (or at least trying to avoid a hangover like a pro).

Stay At Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown If you are aiming for a luxury-meets-central vibe, Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown is the perfect base. Nestled in the heart of downtown, it puts you within walking distance of Broadway’s neon lights while offering amenities that make you forget you are in the middle of a bustling city. The real gem of the hotel is the Skye Lounge on the 25th floor. From cocktails at sunset to live music that seeps into your soul, the Skye Lounge combines energy and elegance in a way that feels effortless (not to mention sushi). Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown’s recent renovation added two new private karaoke studios, aptly named after Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton. Staying at Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown also positions you perfectly for some of Nashville’s best live music experiences, whether you are hopping to a jazz rooftop or ducking into a cozy alley bar. Where To Find Live Music, Espresso Martinis and Deep Fried Oreos in Nashville Live music in Nashville is legendary, but it is worth seeking out spots beyond the obvious honky-tonks. Posty’s is perfect for a mid-day vibe. Grab a deep-fried Oreo, which is as life changing as it sounds, and watch Jessie Rose and the Blue Collar Boys perform. The bar is owned by Post Malone and is approachable, fun, and hits the sweet spot between energetic and chill (plus they’ll sing Happy Birthday if you make a song request via Venmo, so it’s extra sneaky and fun). For a more upscale and jazzy experience, The Twelve Thirty Club is a must. With multiple floors and a rooftop bar, the club offers espresso martini towers that have already made their way to my Instagram highlights. The venue features swoon-worthy live performances of all genres, and while you are there, try the LFG! shot, which is espresso jacked vodka topped with cold foam, to liven up your night before heading back out on Broadway. For a classic Nashville throwback, Robert’s Western World is non-negotiable. The fried bologna sandwich paired with a PBR is the kind of comfort food that makes you wonder why you don’t do this combo more often. Nashville also excels at cocktails of all levels.

Come For The Rosé, Stay For The Tattoos Jon Bon Jovi’s Bar offers Hampton Water rosé or Frosé, but avoid the third floor if you are impulsive, as Inkwell Tattoos is waiting to make questionable decisions permanent. An overall rule in Nashville is that drinks tend to be pricier on the higher floors, so plan accordingly or ignore this advice like I did (i.e. if you’re on a budget, stay on level 1). Dining in Nashville blends luxury with indulgent fun. Supper Club inside The Twelve Thirty Club stole my heart with its perfectly cooked sea bass, which was cool, delicate, and exactly the kind of bite that makes you sigh mid-meal (even hungover). If your sweet tooth calls, d’Andrews Bakery is the answer to kickstart your day. Their pastries are almost too beautiful to eat and taste even better than they look. The “D’onut” paired with a Madagascar vanilla iced latte is a must, and their James Beard semifinalist recognition speaks for itself. Even if you’re not walking distance (we were from Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown), make a trip here. For late-night cravings, Daddy’s Dogs in Printer’s Alley delivers hot dogs topped with cream cheese and shredded cheese, or about twenty other toppings to choose from. It may sound questionable, but it is absolutely life-altering. Insider Tips To Navigating Nashville A few insider tricks will help your Nashville weekend go smoothly. Most importantly, stock your hotel room with Pedialyte if you plan on keeping up with the city’s nightlife. Avoid third-floor tattoos after a few drinks at Jon Bon Jovi’s. Pace yourself on higher-floor drinks unless your wallet is as big as your ambition. Some of the best memories come from the little surprises in the city. The espresso martini tower at The Twelve Thirty Club is pure chaos and bliss. Posty’s delivered both fried Oreos and some of the best live music we saw all weekend and Morgan Wallen’s This Bar didn’t disappoint day or night. Daddy’s Dogs remains unmatched in late-night culinary creativity. For cocktails, bites, and magical musical moments that feel both luxe and approachable, these spots make Nashville feel like a city built for indulgence without pretense.