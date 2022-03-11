If there’s one city that does live music right, it’s Nashville, Tennessee. While most people first think of good ol’ country songs, line dancing, and barbecue grub, the Southern city is also home to diverse music genres, eclectic food, and an iconic nightlife scenes.
Among the many bands calling Music City home, the alternative rock-pop trio COIN reps hard for their town. Bandmates Chase Lawrence, Ryan Winnen, and Joe Memmel — who will be releasing their new single “Brad Pitt” this Friday, the final release before their album Uncanny Valley drops on March 25th — were drawn to Nashville for not only its music scene, but also for its welcoming citizens, close proximity to nature, and acclaimed restaurants. Naturally, we had to ask them to create a guide to their adopted home for us.
If you’re in the market for great music, a lively atmosphere, and an enticing selection of cuisine, it might be time to book a flight to Nashville. Here’s where COIN recommends you stay, eat, party, and explore in the Music City.
WHY NASHVILLE?
Each of us moved to Nashville separately, for different reasons under the umbrella of wanting to pursue music — play a single show, write one EP worth of songs, start a band. We feel lucky to have met when we did, total kismet.
We’ve continued to base out of Nashville for the kind people, easy nature access, highly confused food scene, and diversity of music. Nashville has proved to be an ideal hybrid.
What’s one thing that every first-time visitor should see or do in Nashville?
See a show at The Ryman.
There’s inexplicable energy in that building. We were fortunate to perform there last year, and it felt as though some spiritual entity of music history was giving us a pat on the back.
Where to get the absolute best Southern barbecue meal?
Hot take…and please forgive our pivot here…Whenever we’re finished at the studio for the day, in long rehearsals, or getting on the bus for the night, we order Thai curry from Deg Thai. The first time we had it, it reminded us of a Thai restaurant in Seattle that we often crave. The rest was history.
If barbecue is necessary, we’ve been into Central BBQ for the wings or Shotgun Willie’s (Texas BBQ, East Nashville). The most popular spots are good, but not the best bites we’ve had. Memphis, however…
Top three bars for a night of good drinks and live music?
Robert’s, to check the Broadway country music box.
Skull’s Rainbow Room, for a more elevated experience — live jazz, cocktails, etc.
Dino’s, for an unpretentious diner-style bar with burgers and hot chicken.
Best way to spend a day outside adventuring?
Percy Warner or Beaman Park for choosing your own length and difficulty of hikes/walks, while still being 20 minutes or so from the city center.
Shelby Park is vast and paved, great for cycling and running.
We have some friends and family who have small sports boats, so occasionally we’ll go to Percy Priest Lake in the summer. If rentals are available, it would be mellow on a weekday. Weekends are a bit mad.
Coolest hotel or place to stay?
There’s no shortage of hotels given the city’s growth. 21C, Noelle, Bobby Hotel, Virgin, Thompson, Urban Cowboy, The Hermitage Hotel is beautiful, there’s a Soho House now…However, while there are plenty of ~cool~ options, some of these locations can easily become stuffy on weekends with tourism. Nashville is a place where the charm of the city can be distorted by the wrong accommodations, so we typically tell friends to get an Airbnb in a neighborhood setting.
Best time of year to visit?
Fall in Nashville is so idyllic — a resounding “October” from us.