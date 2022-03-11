WHY NASHVILLE? Each of us moved to Nashville separately, for different reasons under the umbrella of wanting to pursue music — play a single show, write one EP worth of songs, start a band. We feel lucky to have met when we did, total kismet. We’ve continued to base out of Nashville for the kind people, easy nature access, highly confused food scene, and diversity of music. Nashville has proved to be an ideal hybrid. What’s one thing that every first-time visitor should see or do in Nashville? See a show at The Ryman. There’s inexplicable energy in that building. We were fortunate to perform there last year, and it felt as though some spiritual entity of music history was giving us a pat on the back. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEGTHAI (@degthaistreetfood) Where to get the absolute best Southern barbecue meal? Hot take…and please forgive our pivot here…Whenever we’re finished at the studio for the day, in long rehearsals, or getting on the bus for the night, we order Thai curry from Deg Thai. The first time we had it, it reminded us of a Thai restaurant in Seattle that we often crave. The rest was history.