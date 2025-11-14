Mallorca in Style: Your Ultimate Luxury Travel Guide

Known as the jewel of the Mediterranean, Mallorca is a destination that truly has it all. From white sand beaches and turquoise waters to mouthwatering Mediterranean cuisine, vibrant nightlife, and over 20 world-class golf courses, this European island is the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure.
Where to Stay in Mallorca
Experience Spanish luxury at Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá. This iconic Palma landmark captures the timeless elegance of Spanish culture with a touch of modern glamour. The hotel’s grand architecture blends classic Mediterranean charm with sleek contemporary details, offering 171 chic rooms, sweeping sea views, and exclusive RedLevel service.
Savor vibrant Mediterranean flavors at Victoria Grand Café or unwind with a cocktail overlooking the Balearic Sea. The hotel is just steps from Palma’s old town, shopping, and cultural gems. Even if you are not staying at the hotel, the terrace is open to the public for lunch and live music, perfect for soaking up all the good vibes. Don’t miss their espresso martini, which is one of the best in Spain.
You can tell a hotel is truly five-star by the details. Ever gone down to a hotel pool only to find scattered towels that uncertain feeling that the chair you’re about to sit in is taken? At Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá, every detail is anticipated. A staff member was already putting down our umbrella and clearing our towels the second we left the pool.
Other five-star perks include the expansive breakfast buffet with cava, iced lattes, and freshly squeezed orange juice, because we all know a three-beverage minimum is mandatory on vacation. Complimentary smoothies by the pool and front desk staff who remember your name make this a hotel that truly prioritizes your experience.
If you are looking for something more secluded outside of Palma, check out one of the island’s all-inclusive 5-star resorts, perfect for privacy and pampering.
What to Do in Mallorca
While La Bodeguilla is always a top dinner recommendation, I would much rather go to its sister restaurant, BarBar, a few steps away. There, you will find a stellar selection of wines by the glass or bottle, plus dishes that are as impressive as they are delicious. The seabass is perfectly cooked and beautifully presented, and the Wagyu steak, priced at just €54, was arguably the best meal of our entire trip. After two visits to Mallorca and dining at nine restaurants this summer, BarBar gets my top vote.
For beach vibes, Purobeach Palma offers unbeatable 180-degree scenery, DJs spinning perfect tunes, and a vibrant atmosphere. Service can be hit-or-miss, but the setting is worth it.
La Perla is another chic restaurant, with décor and ambiance that truly make it must-see. The food is excellent too, especially the Truffle Mushroom Soup, served in a tiny shot that is the perfect serving size, and the Tiramisu. While online reviews are divided, I thought it was worth every euro.
Do not miss the recently unveiled Riva Lounge at Hotel de Mar, Gran Meliá, the first hotel in Spain to host a Riva Destination, offering a stunning combination of luxury hospitality and nautical design.
Other hotspots worth visiting include Bellver Castle, a stunning 14th-century fortress with panoramic views over Palma, and Valldemossa, a charming village perfect for strolling cobblestone streets (don’t wear heels!), where you can explore local artisan shops, and enjoy traditional pastries.
Golf in Mallorca
For golf enthusiasts, Mallorca is a dream. With over 20 courses across the island, there is something for every skill level, from rolling seaside courses to mountain-backdrop fairways. Picture-perfect greens, Mediterranean views, and world-class facilities make hitting the links here an unforgettable experience. Many courses are paired with luxury resorts or private clubs, so your day on the course can easily include spa treatments, gourmet dining, and impeccable service.
Final Tips for a Luxury Mallorca Experience
Summer in Mallorca can be very hot, so we found mid-September to be ideal, still warm enough for the beaches but far more comfortable. Book a boat day for the ultimate indulgence, but avoid Click & Boat, as our experiences there were less than stellar. Instead, let your hotel concierge arrange a private yacht or catamaran for a seamless, luxurious day at sea.
Another insider tip is that taxis are often far cheaper and faster than Uber. For example, leaving a beach club cost €80 via Uber, but only €22 in a taxi. Small savings like this add up and basically make your espresso martinis free. We call this girl math.
If you want more insider travel stories and luxe escapes around the world, check out my other adventures here: Jayme Lamm on Uproxx