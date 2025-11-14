Mallorca in Style: Your Ultimate Luxury Travel Guide

Known as the jewel of the Mediterranean, Mallorca is a destination that truly has it all. From white sand beaches and turquoise waters to mouthwatering Mediterranean cuisine , vibrant nightlife , and over 20 world-class golf courses , this European island is the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure.

Where to Stay in Mallorca

Experience Spanish luxury at Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá. This iconic Palma landmark captures the timeless elegance of Spanish culture with a touch of modern glamour. The hotel’s grand architecture blends classic Mediterranean charm with sleek contemporary details, offering 171 chic rooms, sweeping sea views, and exclusive RedLevel service.

Savor vibrant Mediterranean flavors at Victoria Grand Café or unwind with a cocktail overlooking the Balearic Sea. The hotel is just steps from Palma’s old town, shopping, and cultural gems. Even if you are not staying at the hotel, the terrace is open to the public for lunch and live music, perfect for soaking up all the good vibes. Don’t miss their espresso martini, which is one of the best in Spain.

You can tell a hotel is truly five-star by the details. Ever gone down to a hotel pool only to find scattered towels that uncertain feeling that the chair you’re about to sit in is taken? At Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá, every detail is anticipated. A staff member was already putting down our umbrella and clearing our towels the second we left the pool.

Other five-star perks include the expansive breakfast buffet with cava, iced lattes, and freshly squeezed orange juice, because we all know a three-beverage minimum is mandatory on vacation. Complimentary smoothies by the pool and front desk staff who remember your name make this a hotel that truly prioritizes your experience.

If you are looking for something more secluded outside of Palma, check out one of the island’s all-inclusive 5-star resorts, perfect for privacy and pampering.

What to Do in Mallorca

While La Bodeguilla is always a top dinner recommendation, I would much rather go to its sister restaurant, BarBar, a few steps away. There, you will find a stellar selection of wines by the glass or bottle, plus dishes that are as impressive as they are delicious. The seabass is perfectly cooked and beautifully presented, and the Wagyu steak, priced at just €54, was arguably the best meal of our entire trip. After two visits to Mallorca and dining at nine restaurants this summer, BarBar gets my top vote.