Tucked into the hills of southwest Mallorca, Zafiro Palace Andratx isn’t just a hotel, it’s a lifestyle flex that can and should be seen on the ‘gram. Hotels that go the extra mile like asking what time you want your room cleaned and turn down service hold a special place in my heart. It’s where private plunge pools meet Vespa daydreams, spa days blend into early evening cocktails, and “resort wear” finally makes sense. Whether you’re in it for the gourmet dishes, the golf, or the glow-up, this Mediterranean escape delivers five-star everything with just the right amount of ‘yes, I’m that girl’ energy. It’s sophisticated without being stuffy, luxurious without losing its soul, and somehow manages to make every hour feel like golden hour. If your dream vacation includes lemon trees, live music, and pretending you’re in a glossy travel campaign—this is your spot.

Why It’s Awesome Zafiro Palace Andratx is a standout in Mallorca’s luxury landscape. This Mallorcan family-owned five-star resort is the only hotel in the Balearics to earn the 2024 She Travel Club Best Resort distinction and has been shortlisted for Condé Nast Traveler’s Best Resort in Spain and Favourite Resort in Spain in Travel + Leisure’s 2025 World’s Best Awards. It also won British Airways Holidays’ Customer Excellence Award and is part of the elite Great Hotels of the World collection. From private plunge pools and lemon-tree courtyards to sea-green Vespa rentals and a peaceful adults-only vibe strategically placed throughout the resort, the luxe hotel oozes Mediterranean elegance while still feeling warm, personal, and you guessed it, fun in the sun. Because that’s the point, isn’t it? Speaking of fun, don’t miss the 3p daily Flamenco dancers by the pool to help get you in the vacation spirit. In-House Food + Drink The dining scene at Zafiro Palace Andratx strikes that perfect balance between high-end and approachable. The salted sea bass at Cailu Steakhouse is a showstopper—cooked in a salt crust and served perfectly tender after a 30-minute preparation time. It’s easily one of the best dishes on property, and absolutely worth the wait time (don’t worry, they’ll warn you in case you’re hangry) and presentation where they de-bone your fish for you in its entirety. Evenings are best spent at the Blue Lounge Bar, where the espresso martinis are dangerously smooth. As the sun melts behind the mountains, live music drifts through the air, setting a relaxed yet romantic vibe. With several on-site restaurants—ranging from Mediterranean-inspired dishes to sushi and casual bites—the à la carte style makes every meal feel elevated, but never fussy. I’ve stayed at my fair share of all-inclusives over the years, but this one stood out for one delicious reason: the wine list. Not only was there a thoughtful, top-tier selection of bottles included, but there was also a sommelier on hand to help pair your pour with the perfect dish.

Amenities Air Conditioning/Heating

Whirlpool Bath

Pillow Menu

Makeup Mirror

Daily Cleaning

TV

Bathrobe

Nespresso Coffee Machine + Tea

Steambrush

Workstation

Microwave

Hairdryer

Safe

Rain Shower

Minibar

Wi-Fi Room Types Guests can choose from a variety of suites, including deluxe terraces and swim-up suites with private plunge pools. Each room is designed with clean lines, warm tones, and natural light. Inside, you’ll find rainfall showers, freestanding tubs, blackout curtains, and Nespresso machines. The newer Zafiro Club level offers premium extras like private check-in, access to an exclusive pool area, and a more curated experience complete with concierge service and elevated minibar selections.

The Best Thing To Do Within A 15-Minute Walk Head to Golf de Andratx, just a three-minute stroll from the hotel. This championship 18-hole course is famous for its sea views and the challenging ‘Green Monster’ 6th hole, one of the longest in Spain. It’s been featured by 59club Europe for service excellence and was a finalist in LLM Readers’ Travel Awards for Best Golf Hotel. One of the holes felt straight out of a Mediterranean rom-com — my husband’s ball veered into a private villa yard, where a sun-kissed blonde in a designer bikini gracefully ducked beneath her lemon tree and tossed it back with a wink: ‘Call me next time.’ Mallorca, you are pure magic. Even if you’re not an avid golfer, the course is worth walking for the views alone—and there’s a terrace restaurant perfect for a post-round coffee or cocktail (or walk back to your all-inclusive free drinks at the hotel). The Best Thing To Eat Or Drink Within A $20 Cab Ride Just a short ride to nearby Port d’Andratx will take you to Es Fum, a Michelin-starred restaurant known for its inventive tasting menu and unforgettable Mediterranean-Cuban fusion. The seaside terrace adds to the magic. It’s a perfect off-property indulgence and makes for an ideal date night or celebration meal.

Bed Game The beds are plush, the linens soft, and the blackout curtains make sleeping in feel like an art form you wish you mastered earlier. Add in the island quiet and it’s easy to lose track of time. Rating: 9/10 Sexiness Rating From private pools and live music to Vespa rides and candlelit dinners, this hotel has strong date energy. It’s laid-back luxury that invites romance without trying too hard. As travelers without kids, it’s important to note it is still a kid-friendly property. Rating: 8/10

The Views & Pic Spots The best view is from your private pool terrace, where you can soak in sweeping mountain or sea views framed by palms. For the most Instagram-worthy shot, head to the adults-only infinity pool just before sunset with a cocktail in hand or go to Blue Lounge Bar for golden hour for the perfect postcard background. We took a photograph here the first night and it became our nightly outfit shot the background and lighting were so good. Best Season To Visit May, June, and September are ideal according to the experts, but according to me, September is the only right answer. The summer in Mallorca is behind hot, so come prepared with extra anti-perspirant if you go in June – August. Overall, you’ll enjoy warm weather, fewer crowds, and the best chance at getting a table with a view or a private pool suite. July and August are busier and hotter.