Feel however you want about celebrity tequila, but one thing is for certain, it’s not going anywhere. The list of celebrities who own (or have owned) their own tequila is a long one, too long to name everyone but if you’re curious, here are a few: Kendall Jenner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, George Clooney, Guy Fieri, Kevin Hart, Rita Ora, Michael Jordan, The Chainsmokers — you get the point.

People are quick to write off celebrity brands and while there are a lot of bad bottles out there, enough gems exist that I wouldn’t immediately write off a brand just because it’s celebrity-owned. But given that there are so many celebrity brands and so many brands of tequila in general, do we really need another? In theory… no. But at the end of the day, as a tequila fan and drinker, my only concern is whether the tequila I’m drinking tastes good.

So when I heard that Matthew and Camila McConaughey had launched a new brand of tequila, I can’t say I was excited. But when I found out that it was being produced at NOM 1614, home of brands like Tres Agaves and Cazcanes (two brands I’d drink and recommend in a heartbeat, especially the latter), my interest grew.

Then when I found out that the brand was called “Pantalones,” I was even more intrigued. If you’re not aware, “Pantalones,” is Spanish for “Pants.” I’ve seen this brand get a lot of flack on the internet for calling its tequila “Pants,” but I love it. Is it stupid? Yes, but this is a Matthew McConaughey tequila — would you have it any other way? It feels remarkably on-brand and true to the personality behind it.

This is a man who was once arrested in the middle of the night following a noise complaint, where officers found him dancing naked in his home with bongo drums and lots of marijuana. A man whose voice instantly rings “Alright, alright, alright” in your head when you hear his name. He is absolutely the person to name his brand Pantalones. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

On the Pantalones website, Matthew and Camila did the whole riding-on-a-motocycle-through-agave-fields trope, the most pervasive and annoying cliche in celebrity tequila. But midway through the video, they ride around pants-less, which shows me that the McConaughey’s are self-aware. I appreciate that.

I was also pleased to learn that Matthew McConaughey first met his wife Camila at the Hyde Club on Sunset Boulevard while he was making a margarita. They struck up a conversation, and the rest is history. She’s now “the only woman he wants to make a margarita for,” so the pair owning a tequila brand feels like a true point of passion, rather than something a financial advisor suggested because every other celebrity is doing it (though, that might be part of it too).

So given the pedigree of the NOM and McConaughey’s humor and passion for the product, my expectations are pretty high. Let’s dive in to Pantalones.

Bottle Design