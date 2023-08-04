I know what you mean, though. It’s more than the flavor notes, it’s the feeling that the whisky makes you actually physically feel that’s kind of brilliant. For me with a good Talisker, there’s a great depth and balance but it’s still understandable — and there’s something about Talisker, for me anyway, that it’s just so balanced. I totally agree with you about that. I found my kind of nirvana in the balance and I was like, “that’s exactly what I want in a whiskey.” That’s the exact balance of a little bit of everything you still get in there. They are sweet fruit notes. You get a little bit of pepper. There’s a complexity to it that gives you so many different notes. I kind of enjoy the roller coaster of it. But, God, as to why I like smoke? It’s just always something that I’ve loved, you know, in the same way that I love barbecue. You know, when it’s done on a certain wood? It’s the same thing for me. Yeah, I think it’s almost something preternatural, isn’t it? It’s something that takes you back to the campfire 100,000 years ago, deep in the DNA. Let’s shift a little to where you are now. We all had those guiding lights that introduced us to new drinks, food, etc. But now, I imagine you’re in the position where you’re that guiding light for people, especially after The Wine Show. People must ask you for recommendations, right? The show is the show and it’s a sort of day-to-day experience, and it’s great. What happened was that show really opened my eyes even more to so many things. And, yes, a lot more people approach me now and go, “What should I drink?” That feels like such a personal question to ask. Like, where do you even start to answer? Exactly. So, I’ll engage when I can and ask, “Well, what do you wear? What films do you like? What music do you like? What art do you like?” It always amazes me because how can I know what you’d like without knowing you and where your palate is, do you know what I mean? But that’s why I do enjoy tasting whisky and enjoying it with people who don’t really know it. You know, there are so many kinds of whisky. There’s enormous variety and that makes it always exciting to try a new whisky and introduce it to people. But you still have to find your own palate. So I think it’s important to answer that question with more questions — “What kind of food do you like? What about spicy food? What candies do you eat?” All of that is important, right? So I suppose it’s me extending the conversation, but I think it’s important information if you really want a recommendation for you and your palate.

Precisely. I’ve just moved from one continent to another and my palate — or whatever you want to call it — has changed pretty intensely. So where you are is also pretty important. Very important! You know, if I’m in the north of Wales and it’s raining, I don’t need a light fruity bright whiskey. I want something that’s, you know, sort of dark and sooty. I’ll take bright and fruity whisky when I’m looking at a beach in the Bahamas. Let’s talk about food pairing a bit. I love Talisker over my raw oysters. It’s basically a must-have if you’re at my table. But I also really dig it with rich proteins like a venison shank with stewed berries or as a digestive after a lighter meal. Where do you land on pairing Talisker with a meal around your table? Now, there’s a question! You know, it hadn’t occurred to me actually about bringing those smoky fruity flavors out of big game flavors. That’s certainly piqued my interest and I’m going to try that. Still though, sometimes I’m bullish in that regardless of what’s being cooked, I’ll bring out Talisker anyway. As much as I just said, “Oh, yes, Zach, it depends on geography and time of year, and this and that…” I will still pretty much drink a Tali any time of year in any place. So, I guess I’m contradicting myself. But you know what? I don’t really care! You know, I don’t really care either! It’s what makes finding a whisky you love so great. You can make it work with everything, every time, season, etc. I totally agree. Drilling down a little further, how good is Talisker 10 poured directly over a fresh oyster? That, to me, was like, “Oh, wow! This is a match made in heaven!” I’m totally, totally in league with that, Zach.

I stole this whole making a show of it from being at Talisker at the Oyster Shack. So, when I’m trying to show off and be a bit of an asshole, I’ll go around the table with everyone and insist they pour some whisky over their oyster before we shoot it and everyone balks at it initially and goes, “Oh my God, that sounds terrible!” And then they begrudgingly try it while side-eyeing their partner or me. Then I see their eyes light up because, oh, it actually works. And then you look good for having such a clever idea! But it’s a completely stolen idea. Oh, for sure. I do the exact same thing at dinner parties where oysters and whisky are present! There’s just something about that pairing that’s just … transcendent. Steal from the best. So you sort of hit the jackpot in that the whisky you love brought you on to highlight an amazing project that’s incredibly close to my heart as an oyster fanatic — the Billion Oyster Project in New York. They’re bringing oyster culture back to the New York area, creating jobs, and creating piles of oysters for us all to eat. What’s been your favorite moment working with them so far? God, there’s been quite a few now, Zach. One time that really stands out is when the Billion Oyster Project throws its annual party. They invite basically every oyster farmer from the U.S., should they wish to come. So you have West Coast and East Coast oysters represented there. It’s held in this enormous warehouse and it’s just lined with crushed ice and oysters from every part of the United States. As someone with oyster tattoos up his arm, I think I just passed out from envious ecstasy. It gets better! You grab a glass of Talisker and just walk along the aisles, shucking oysters as you go. It was a moment where I was like … I think I’ve truly found my nirvana in the pairing of these two things in this setting.