McDonald’s Is Finally Getting In On The Loaded Fries Game

McDonald

Things are about to get a whole lot more… bacony at McDonald’s, as the fast food juggernaut is about to debut three new bacon-heavy items to their always-in-flux menu. The Big Mac With bacon, the bacon Quarter Pounder and the hands-down-winner of Mickey D’s new freshman class — and the very reason for this article — the Cheesy Bacon Fries are scheduled to hit McDonald’s nationwide on January 30th. Adding bacon is almost never a bad idea and we gotta admit this is the most we’ve been excited about McDonald’s since, like… childhood maybe?

Making use of smoked applewood bacon for all three (though the cheese fries are only getting bits) might not be the most radical of menu changes, but it’s sure to add a whole lot more flavor to two of McDonald’s classic choices. The cheesy bacon fries make use of cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits atop some of the fast food world’s greatest french fries, and it’s sure to be a new favorite amongst stoners and plain hungry people alike – let’s just hope they’re able to deliver beyond just the concept.

In a statement about the new release, Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s manager of Culinary Innovation said “As a bacon enthusiast myself, I’m proud to say that we’ve done right by bacon fans.” Which is straight out of the Internet Food 101 handbook. Well Chef Michael, as bacon enthusiasts ourselves we’re waiting with bated breath to see if you’ve truly done right by us.

Only time will tell if McDonald’s new bacon Big Mac with be able to compete with the legendary Baconator, but with In-N-Out, Wendy’s, and McDonald’s all battling it out in the fast food fresh burger realm only two of those come bearing bacon. Your move In-N-Out.