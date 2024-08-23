Music and travel are at the epicenter of what we’re passionate about. So when hotels bridge the gap and make it even easier for travelers to experience music within the confines of their properties, that’s something we notice and get psyched on.

Taking this approach is ME Cabo, who will welcome its guests for the first edition of its Day of the Dead celebration, “Night to Remember ME Vol. 1: Dance of the Spirits.” Taking place on November 2nd as part of the hotel’s groundbreaking ME Happenings event series, the cultural moment will take guests on an immersive journey as the hotel transforms into the Aztec underworld, set against its stunning backdrop of Cabo San Lucas’ only swimmable beach.

Those staying at ME Cabo will experience an enchanting journey through nine stages, each representing the souls’ passage to Mictlán, the Aztec underworld, and offering intricately designed cultural interactions. Guests will be treated to Día de los Muertos-themed welcome kits, professional makeup artists, a special Día de Muertos ritual honoring departed loved ones, a “Path of the Souls” art floral installation, “Altar of Living Memories” lit pathway, custom cocktails and food, and performances by acclaimed violinist Ezinma and a globally renowned headlining DJ.

