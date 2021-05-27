Irish Whiskey Review: Midleton Very Rare Vintage Release 2021

Midleton Very Rare is one of those bottles that you probably hear way more about that actually get to drink. These very limited releases from Irish Distillers down in Midleton, County Cork, have a rabid fan base of whiskey drinkers who care deeply about Irish whiskey as a style. (Irish Distillers also makes some of Ireland’s most famous whiskey brands from Redbreast to Jameson to Powers and so many more.) This year’s 2021 Vintage marked the beginning of a new era as Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman’s first Very Rare release. O’Gorman took over the reins of Midelton from Irish whiskey distilling legend Brian Nation who’s now in Minnesota making a go of it there as a Master Distiller in the craft game. As an avid fan of Midleton and Irish whiskey in general, I was very happy when this bottle arrived on my doorstep. So let’s get into how this one tastes! Related: Tasting Notes On The Farewell Whiskey From An Irish Distilling Legend

Midleton Very Rare Vintage Release 2021 Finest Irish Whiskey ABV: 40% Average Price: Sold Out ($180 MSRP) The Whiskey: The 38th Very Rare release from Midleton is a marrying of single pot still and grain whiskeys that spent 15 to 36 years aging in ex-bourbon barrels. The barrels were specifically chosen for their very light char. Those whiskeys were masterfully vatted and then proofed down with that iconic Cork County springwater to a very accessible 80 proof. Tasting Notes: This opens with a clear sense of Irish grain whiskey that leads towards apple candy (think fancy Jolly Ranchers). There’s also a touch of lemon pepper on the nose that works really well with that sweet apple candy.