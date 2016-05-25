Yesterday, Motorola dropped, out of nowhere, a heavy, heavy dose of ’00s nostalgia by releasing an ad for the Razr straight out of 2006. It would seem to hint that the Razr is about to make a comeback, but can the thin flip phone pull one off?
The Razr was really the first phone to make a real cultural impact. Cell phones, to that point, weren’t really designed to be appealing. If you look at the best selling phones before the Razr came along, a lot of them were button-studded chunks of plastic more popular for their cost than their looks. For roughly three years, if you saw a cell phone in a movie or a TV show, it was a Razr. Jack Shepard’s Razr was a key plot point on Lost, Ari Gold used one on Entourage and Oprah sold red Razrs for charity. The phone seemed unstoppable.
Then, in June 2007, Apple debuted the iPhone, and overnight, the Razr became yesterday’s news. The march of time is always particularly cruel to technology, and the Razr was no exception. Nor was it really a question of fashion; the iPhone, with its apps and its processing power, was simply designed to do more than the Razr was. It quickly slipped off the racks of cell phone stores and into the realm of nostalgia.
While the Razr dulled, though, appetites for flip phones didn’t. In fact, nearly a third of all cell phone users in America used a flip phone as of 2014. Part of this is cost efficiency: although you can buy a dirt cheap smartphone fairly easily these days, flip phones generally have a longer battery life and are simpler to use.
And in truth, flip phones are overdue for an upgrade. Anybody who’s trashed their phone and had to get a cheap backup has learned that not much has changed in flip phones since the days of Paris Hilton and Hoobastank. There simply hasn’t been a reason to innovate, since the target audience is widely perceived as buying a phone for its cheapness, not its software. There is, however small, an opportunity there.
It’s unlikely the Razr can return to its days of dominance, but there’s a market for people uninterested in Apple and Android. And if Motorola is smart, we might see the Razr flip back into style.
I would be a day one purchase. I loved my Razr. Most durable and best sounding phone ever. By that I mean crystal clear on both ends.
“most durable” Nokia would like a word…
Yeah, I miss being able to drop a phone (or drunkenly throw it at a wall), have it split into three pieces, and then easily put it back together like nothing ever happened.
Via La Nokia!
I will say, for such a skinny phone, it was one tough little guy. Motorola clearly knew their audience.
bring back the palm pre!
Oh man, Palm’s CEO talked SO MUCH TRASH before the Pre came out. I thought he was going to challenge Steve Jobs to a rumble.
Would buy
please motorola…do this….my parents know how to use these
THIS…
If we going full blown Nostalgia, figure out how to make the Blackberry a “thing” again. My blackberry is the best phone I ever had hands down. Absolutely changed the game.
I would buy one in a heartbeat! I am a gadget geek. I have a note 5 now and I am on my second one since December. I have boxes of Phones that didn’t last 6 months. I know my Razr lasted through many trials and tribulations from drops, and anything you can imagine a child doing to a phone. (I had three small biological children & 4 foster children during the time I owned my Razr)
buy a case or insure your phones.
I had a Nokia, but if you really want to go far back I had the brick phone too.