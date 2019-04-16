Unsplash

Coachella? Been there, done that. Let’s be completely honest, the second weekend of Coachella is always lacking the electric energy of the first go around, and before you mouth off in the comments about Kanye’s Sunday service, yes, it’s bound to be dope, but it’ll also be live streamed. Instead, use this weekend as an opportunity to visit any of the country’s 58 national parks for free! Which is way cheaper, and way more beautiful than staring at the back of someone’s sweaty neck while you try to catch a glimpse of Tame Impala a few hundred feet away.

Yes, even the expensive parks like Zion, the Grand Canyon, and the Grand Teton — which normally cost $35 to enter — will be completely free on Saturday, April 20th in celebration of National Park Week, which runs from April 20-28. What better way to celebrate the beauty and wonder of our national parks than by taking in the sweeping landscapes and looming mountains of hidden gems like the North Cascades or running along the base of Yosemite’s El Capitan? Best of all, this offer is for Saturday only, which means you’ll be home in time to catch Ye’s Sunday Service, see? Win-win!