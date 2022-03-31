New Orleans, Louisiana is a top touristed destination for a multitude of reasons. Of course, there’s the annual debauchery that is Mardi Gras. Then there’s the abundant supply of gumbo, po-boys, and jambalaya. But it’s New Orleans’ music scene that proves to be one of the city’s most magnetic draws. New Orleans just hosted the BUKU Music + Art Project, an annual two-day music and arts festival that showcases local and renowned talent, on March 25 and March 26, 2022. One of the event’s New Orleans born-and-bred performers included rapper Rob49, who recently collaborated with Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, and Hotboii for his latest music video shoot. As a passionate NOLA native, Rob49 has the expertise to give us the inside scoop on the city’s most noteworthy restaurants, neighborhoods, and small businesses. If you’re in the market for a trip to the nation’s most eccentric destination, Rob’s sharing his top five piucks for where to eat, shop, and explore on your next trip to New Orleans below.

Morrow’s Morrow’s is one of the most popular New Orleans Restaurants right now. This should be your first stop if you’re looking for real “New Orleans” gumbo, chicken, and red beans! Nestled in the historic Faubourg Marigny neighborhood, the local hotspot was founded by mother-son duo Chef Lenora Chong and Event Curator Larry Morrow. Together, they serve a mouth-watering mixture of classic New Orleans cuisine and authentic Korean dishes. Browse through the full Morrow’s menu here. Dee’s Xquisite View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee’s Xquisite Seafood (@deesxquisite) Dee’s Xquisite is THE BEST seafood you will find in New Orleans. Dee is known as “The Crab Man Of New Orleans” and is well-deserving of that name!

“Dee” is a self-made chef and the creator of the NOLA Chargrilled Snow Crabs and Dungeness crabs. AKA, if you’re craving some intensely flavorful, thoughtfully made seafood delicacies, you should look no further than this local New Orleans gem. Get a peek at the savory Dee’s Xquisit dishes here. Made In The Hood View this post on Instagram A post shared by Made In The Hood (@madeinthehood) Made In The Hood is at the forefront of New Orleans street fashion! With their own designs, they have become one of the most embraced clothing lines here! With a diverse collection of bold graphic tees, trendy joggers, hats, hoodies, and more for both men and women, Made In The Hood is athleisure at its finest. Shopping here is a great way to embrace the local NOLA style (and look good doing it). Shop Made In The Hood’s street-ready garments here. JetLife Apparel View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jet Life Apparel (@jetlifeapparel) JetLife Apparel was founded by one of the biggest rappers to come out of New Orleans. This is where you’ll find all of the coolest clothing pieces.