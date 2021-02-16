This year, our official Mardi Gras cocktail is the classic Bloody Mary. It’s spicy, full of umami, and has just the right hit of alcohol to be both an after-work sipper or an eye-opener during a late-morning brunch. And with Mardi Gras being an at-home celebration this year, you’re going to need a cocktail or two ready to mix up for your own bacchanal.

The thing with the Bloody Mary is that it has about a million variations/recipes. While the main riffs are pretty straightforward (think a Canada’s Caesar with Clamato or Mexico’s Michelada with beer instead of vodka and Clamato in place of pure tomato juice), a lot of variations go out of their way to be over the top. Granted that’s mostly with absurd garnishes but I’ve seen recipes that ask you to make garlic reductions and source random radishes only grown far, far away.

That feels like overkill. It’s a drink, not a science experiment.

The Bloody Mary below leans towards classic flavors and keeps it simple. The important thing to remember with Bloody Mary preparation is to make this your own. I like mine fairly spicy, peppery, and full of a lot of celery salt (but not on the rim). I also like a touch of clam juice in there, to give a light nod to our mixing brethren up in Canada.

That’s just me, though. Treat this recipe as a starting point and dial in your Bloody Mary based on your tastes and palate. Let’s get mixing!