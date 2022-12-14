If you’re a fan of Mario, you’ll be saying let’s a-go to California in 2023.

Universal Studios Hollywood announced today that Super Nintendo World, a themed land starring America’s favorite Italian plumbers that were created in Japan, will open on February 17, 2023. “The immersive theme park, situated within a newly expanded section of Universal, will offer guests a 360-degree experience based within the classic video game franchise’s Mushroom Kingdom,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, including a Toad-themed restaurant, Toadstool Cafe; the 1-UP Factory store; Bowser’s Castle; and the main attraction, the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

All your friends will be there. We’re talking Mario, Toad, Luigi, Toad, Peach, and did I mention Toad? Guests can also wear a Power-Up Band that keep score on challenges throughout the land that earn you digital coins. Take a look in the video above.

As for the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge attraction:

Inspired by the Mario Kart video games, the new ride will feature augmented reality (AR), projection mapping technology and practical set pieces that set riders along a moving ride track amid a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound and movement. This stadium-style seating attraction will feature four-seat vehicles navigating recognizable courses — from underwater to the clouds — through head-mounted AR goggles. Riders will be competing for the Golden Cup while also collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser, with a variety of potential outcomes.

February is the opening of Super Nintendo World. April sees the release of the much-anticipated The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Could a new Mario game be coming out in 2023 as well? Here’s hoping (miss you, Mayor Pauline).

For more on Super Nintendo World, head to Universal Studio’s website.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)