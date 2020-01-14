Video game music isn’t usually talked about in the same breath as popular rock, hip-hop, and pop releases. That said, the Super Mario Bros. theme is easily one of the most well-known and beloved pieces of music of the past few decades. It is a core part of the Nintendo empire, which is being celebrated with the upcoming Super Nintendo World theme park, which is set to open in Universal Studios Japan this summer.

A newly released promotional video for the park features a new song by Galantis and Charli XCX called “We Are Born To Play.” The track includes remixed elements of the Super Mario Bros. theme, incorporated into the upbeat, dance-ready track. Charli works some Nintendo references into her lyrics, like her mention of red balloons (like those in the Donkey Kong series) and using the word “super.”

The video is basically just an ad for the park, but it also features Charli’s best collaborator yet (with all due respect to the many others she has had): There are a few shots spread throughout the video where she and Toad stand on top of a tower and share their excitement about all the video game-inspired action happening around them.

Still pinching ourselves that we had the opportunity to work on such an iconic song that played such a big part in our childhood 🎮 🍄 Check out “We Are Born To Play” w @charli_xcx and the announce of #SUPERNINTENDOWORLD at @usj_official #Nintendo 👉 https://t.co/acEImco5NT pic.twitter.com/gLPgwAUVdq — Galantis (@wearegalantis) January 14, 2020

Galantis shared their joy about making the song, writing on Twitter, “Still pinching ourselves that we had the opportunity to work on such an iconic song that played such a big part in our childhood.”

Watch the “We Are Born To Play” video above.

