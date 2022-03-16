These days “Nitro” is more than just a ripped American Gladiator. Chances are you’re probably already familiar with a nitrogen-infused beverage or two, whether it’s “nitro cold brew” coffee, a creamy Guinness stout, or some other craft brew utilizing the particular creamy qualities of the nitrogen bubble — which are smaller and more numerous than their carbon dioxide (“carbonated”) cousins.

This month, Pepsi is getting in on the nitro craze, releasing what they’re calling “the first nitrogen-infused cola” (and I have no reason to doubt this claim): Pepsi Nitro — available nationwide on March 28th and ready for preorder on Walmart.com.

Who knows how long Pepsi has been wanting to produce this product. Just like James Cameron with the Avatar sequels, they may have had to wait for the technology to catch up to their ambitions. Perhaps you remember the old “widgets” from Guinness cans? Nitro Pepsi comes in a specially-designed can with the nitrogen widget built into the base of the can (meaning that they don’t rattle around like spray paint cans and you can’t easily pop them out for use as a projectile or dog toy like with the old Guinness tallboys — mildly disappointing, if we’re being honest).

Pepsi is calling the new soda (or “pop,” if you nasty) “softer than a soft drink,” a solution for consumers who found traditional colas too harsh. “Some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi VP of Marketing said in a press release.

Well, we wouldn’t want any barriers between us and some ice-cold cola, now would we? To that end, the kinder, gentler new Nitro Pepsi is available in “Draft Cola” and “Vanilla Draft Cola,” sold in packs of four. The announcement notes that it’s best served cold, without ice, and “hard poured” (FULLY INVERT THAT CAN, BRO) with no straw.

With Nitro Pepsi set to hit stores this month, we got the opportunity to test drive a few samples in the comfort of my own home. We tried them fully chilled, of course (like me after a day enjoying some tasty waves), iced and non-iced, in cola and vanilla.

SAMPLE ONE, DRAFT COLA

My thoughts: Definitely creamier than a regular Pepsi, and I can see why they suggest we drink it without the ice, which floats to the top and cheapens the effect of the velvety head. You’re gonna want that “Nitro Pepsi mustache” effect.

Audience Reviews:

“I don’t like it.” -My brother-in-law.

“I love it.” -My wife.

“Tastes like a flat Pepsi.” -My sister-in-law.

SAMPLE TWO, VANILLA DRAFT COLA

My thoughts: The natural creaminess of the nitro makes a better complement with the vanilla flavor. Almost the first thought when drinking the non-vanilla version was “I bet this would go great with a vanilla or cream soda.” Hey, “cream soda,” that’s a free idea for you, Mr. Pepsi.

Audience Reviews:

“I like this a lot better.” -My brother-in-law.

“Yeah this is better.” -My wife.

“Eh.” -My sister-in-law.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Certainly one flaw of this test is that none of us sampling were big soda drinkers — more like once-a-week or once-a-month soda enjoyers at best. But for occasional soda drinkers like us, a big part of the appeal of that occasional soda is the carbonated “bite,” the crisp “ahhh” feeling you get when you crack open a soda and have a few gulps on a hot day. It’s hard not to expect that from a soda, and the nitro version feels distinctly lacking in that department. It even seems to turn flat faster, though it could just be that my pours weren’t HARD enough. Years of keg parties have turned me into a gentle pourer and it’s hard to just turn it off.