Here at Uproxx, we love any and all independent music ventures that straddle the edges of conscious partying and whimsical art and creativity. From the likes of Envision Festival all the way down to Lightning In A Bottle and all of the events in-between, it seems like more promoters are finally getting the memo of needing to trade corporate glitter and glam for a more intentional and grassroots approach.

Such as exemplified by Off The Grid Campout. Having began as a tiny desert party with less than 50 people, Off The Grid Campout has since evolved into a 1200-person, four-day festival, bumping 24/7 music across multiple stages and genres. Now, following a lengthy, public legal battle with tech-house giant John Summit for the branded name, this grassroots underground music festival will host its eighth edition this weekend at Sirius Ranch in Apple Valley, CA.

With over 150 acts on its lineup, The High Desert camping festival – which is known for curating a dynamic roster of forward-thinking, left-of-center selectors – will enter this fall with full control over its own destiny, further cementing itself as a nonstop musical marathon steeped in a community-oriented, intimate atmosphere

The SoCal festival will boast 76+ hours of uninterrupted sounds, featuring an eclectic array of house and techno heavyweights, as well as artists from the live, bass, and DNB spaces. Event impresario Gary Richards (aka Destructo), Mija, PillowTalk, Gettoblaster, Doorly, Gina Turner, Jimpster, Kevin Knapp, Anton Tumas, Dj Dan, SOOHAN and many more will be among this conglomerate of artists contributing to the festival’s continuous party atmosphere.

Outside of the expertly-curated lineup, Off The Grid Campout will present a bevy of experiential offerings, including art cars, interactive installations, comedy sets, fire performances, a healing sanctuary, food and beverage vendors, a marketplace, themed camps, workshops, yoga, a Thursday pre-party, and more.

As this year is promised to be a triumphant celebration for the DIY music community against the incessant corporate music machine, we tapped founder Mikey Made and some of this year’s artists for their advice on how to properly camp at Off The Grid Campout.

Mikey Made

What are your essentials for successfully getting through 76+ nonstop hours of house, techno and DnB?

Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat! For real, nourishing your body with foods and liquids is the key!

Besides your own set, what is a performance or programming/workshop that is a must-see?

Besides the nearly 30+ headliners and the 150+ supporting acts, I’m super excited to have TWO of TRUE Management’s very own artists, Robot Sunrise (live) & LuSid, performing!

What’s one thing everybody needs at their Off Their Grid campsite?

Lights! One of my favorite parts of the campout is checking out how much everyone lights up their camps!

Gettoblaster

What are your essentials for successfully getting through 76+ nonstop hours of house, techno and DnB?

It is essential to have plenty of hydration, so carrying liquid Ivy or Pedialyte is a move! Plus some great dancing shoes!

Besides your own set, what is a performance or programming/workshop that is a must-see?

It’s very important to check out DJ Sneak & DJ Dan, both of them are on my label Aliens On Mushrooms!!

What’s one thing everybody needs at their Off Their Grid campsite?

A link to my Aliens On Mushrooms radio show with a Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to my radio show when you’re at your tent.

DJ Dan

What are your essentials for successfully getting through 76+ nonstop hours of house, techno and DnB?

Apart from a never-ending bag of Skittles? I think you really need to have an open mind and a desire to explore. With SO many talented artists, it is really important to open yourself up to artists and styles that you haven’t heard before. It is all about balancing the new with the faves.

Besides your own set, what is a performance or programming/workshop that is a must-see?

It isn’t often that I get to play an event with so many long time friends who happen to be amazing talents. Sneak, for sure. Donald Glaude’s DnB set. Gettoblaster. Doorly. Rabbit in the Moon. I’m also excited to check out artists that I haven’t seen like Ocean Roulette.

What’s one thing everybody needs at their Off Their Grid campsite?

A large Moroccan tent with a lavish sofa. People to fan you, feed you frozen peeled grapes, and tell you that your track selection is amazing. If you can’t have that? Probably like.. extra headlamp batteries.

Anton Tumas

What are your essentials for successfully getting through 76+ nonstop hours of house, techno and DnB?

Lots of nutritious, high-protein foods, great dancing shoes, cool and warm layers, and of course strategic power naps!

Besides your own set, what is a performance or programming/workshop that is a must-see?

Jimpster is one of my all-time favorite house music producers. I still remember his six hour closing set at Tropical Hearts. The man is an absolute legend. LA homies DJ Dan and Dela Moon always bring the heat as well, in completely different ways! This is sure to be a reunion of friends.

What’s one thing everybody needs at their Off Their Grid campsite?

A BBQ grill!

Kevin Knapp

What are your essentials for successfully getting through 76+ nonstop hours of house, techno and DnB?

My answer to this question has changed a lot over the past couple years! These days I’m good with Yerba Mate, NA Beers, and my Doctor Bach’s stress relief spray for those moments I get over stimulated haha. A few choice festival fits and a strong sunglass game are also crucial!

Besides your own set, what is a performance or programming/workshop that is a must-see?

I’m excited to peep Jimpster and DJ Sneak for sure!

What’s one thing everybody needs at their Off Their Grid campsite?

Bear Spray. Bears like house & techno so it’s just good business!

Gina Turner

What are your essentials for successfully getting through 76+ nonstop hours of house, techno and DnB?

For me it’s quite simple, and why I do what I do with my wellness install The Divine Movement, making sure I get yoga and meditation in before the long festival days is absolutely crucial and I am so thrilled to be leading gentle yoga, breathwork and meditation. This year my partner Tim is leading a numerology workshop too which was a hit at last year’s campout. So short answer, doing my practice, getting sleep and staying hydrated are key! Oh, and I love espresso so that helps.

Besides your own set, what is a performance or programming/workshop that is a must-see?

I am super proud of the fact that Never B Alone record label is having their own stage on the art car on sunday…. Mija and I have been working so hard to build it and it’s almost surreal that this is happening. From 2pm – 8pm we are showcasing the NBA artists Artsychoke, Jacob Grosse, and Eva Myra May.

What’s one thing everybody needs at their Off Their Grid campsite?

Hydration supplements, chapstick, and an open heart!