With just a few days left before ODESZA’s monumental closeout of their The Last Goodbye tour at the Gorge, the prolific electronic duo and their collaborators are racing against time to bring the immersive installation they’ve named ECHOES to their fans.

Earlier this month, we saw the duo teaming with SETUP and Snapdragon to plan this monumental project for July 4, 5, and 6 at the Gorge. This installation will be the duo’s most technically ambitious project to date, paying homage to their groundbreaking career, the community they’ve built, and showcasing their unrelenting commitment to technology and jaw-dropping visuals.

The first video, “The Journey Begins,” shows the duo working out how their recursive design and themes with Jenny Feter, Creative Director of the project, and the team from SETUP will come to life, in collaboration with the groundbreaking speed and efficiency of a Snapdragon-powered PC.

“I think it’s going to be really cool, I haven’t seen anyone do something like this,” ODESZA’s Harrison Mills notes. “It’s going to be really special.”

Out today, the second episode (above) shows the duo working tirelessly with the Snapdragon and SETUP teams across multiple time zones in Berlin, New York, Australia, Chicago, and California to bring the once-in-a-lifetime installation to the fans to bridge ODESZA’s special moments and music together to close out with a bang.

With the support of Snapdragon, the team has taken on the impossible. Stay tuned to see the incredible end result.