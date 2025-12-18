Our Splurge Gift Guide Will Round Out Your Seasonal Shopping

You got the gifts for the home, you got the style gifts, but you’ve waited until eight days before Christmas to figure out your “big swing” gifts, which means you’re either a procrastinator, an optimist, or both. Luckily, the splurge tier is forgiving: these are presents that don’t just show up under the tree, they become a highlight of someone’s whole year — with new toys, new creative tools, or full-on “I might change my life” experiences. Think of this list as the opposite of a panic buy. These are the gifts you’ll still be talking about next December. Segway — Xyber Electric Bike Price: $2,899.99 Most e-bikes still look like bicycles that happened to touch a live wire. The Segway Xyber looks like it rolled out of a sci-fi storyboard — low-slung moto frame, fat 20×5-inch tires, glowing headlight… real Mad Max shit. Underneath that future-chopper vibe is ridiculous performance: a rear hub system that can zing you from 0–20 mph in about 2.7 seconds, with peak power up to 6,000 watts and torque up to 175Nm if you run dual batteries. With two 1,440Wh packs on board, Segway claims up to 112 miles of range, paired with proper front and rear suspension and four-piston hydraulic brakes — this isn’t a toy, it’s a small electric vehicle with a 1300-lumen headlight, color display, Apple Find My, GPS tracking, and app-based locking baked in. Here’s the important bit: It’s wildly fun to ride. You feel like you’re in the future. And not a dystopian one. Buy this for the friend who likes speed and fantasizes about hitting desert trails. The Xyber is rated for riders 18+ and designed for off-road use, not bike lanes, so it’s best for someone with access to trails, private land, or open space — basically anyone who wants motorcycle-level thrills without committing to a full-on gas bike.

It’s an outrageous flex of a gift, but also a sneaky investment in adventure: you’re not just buying them a ride, you’re buying them an excuse to disappear into the hills every weekend. BUY THE XYBER BIKE HERE Nikon — Z5 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera (With 24–50mm Lens) Price: $1,999.95 (24–50mm kit; pricing varies by retailer and sales) If someone in your life has been “the group photographer” for years — shooting everything on their phone, obsessing over golden hour, complaining about noise in low light — this is the camera that lets them finally go pro-level without diving into five-figure madness. The Nikon Z5 II takes a 24.5MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor, pairs it with Nikon’s EXPEED 7 processor, and gives you fast bursts up to 30 fps, excellent dynamic range, and seriously good low-light performance. That last bit is perhaps the most vital — I’ve always found that light settings are the last thing an ametuer photographer learns before going pro and this camera is very forgiving in low light. You also get 5-axis in-body stabilization rated up to about 7.5 stops, 4K/60p video, Full HD at 120p for slow-motion, dual UHS-II SD card slots, and subject-detection autofocus that tracks people, animals, and vehicles… Okay, that’s a lot of buzzwords. But it is all pretty vital for anyone making content. It’s the whole modern “hybrid creator” toolset in a body that has weather sealing and actually feels good in your hands. Buy this for the friend who keeps threatening to “really get into photography next year” or the partner who’s been dabbling in YouTube, TikTok, or doc-style travel reels on a hand-me-down body. With the compact 24–50mm kit lens, they can cover travel, street, and family-life moments right away and build out into more specialty glass later. This is a splurge that becomes a creative anchor — a tool they’ll take from weekend trips to big life milestones. Best of all, it’s beyond “Oh, I could get that pic on my phone” level — the difference between “nice phone pics” and “oh wow, you shot this?” is going to be visible immediately.

BUY THE NIKON Z5 II HERE Bowers & Wilkins — Px8 S2 McLaren Edition Wireless Headphones Price: $899 There are nice headphones, and then there’s “I just put a McLaren interior on my head.” The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 McLaren Edition is the latter: a collaboration that wraps B&W’s flagship noise-canceling headphones in McLaren-inspired finishes — sophisticated grey, papaya accents, and detailing that feels more supercar cockpit than commuter train. Under the hood you get all-new 40mm Carbon Cone drivers angled for a more natural soundstage, tuned by the same people who obsess over the company’s high-end hi-fi speakers (me, for one!), plus upgraded 24-bit DSP for ultra-clean wireless playback. As someone with ADHD, I want to highlight my personal favorite part of these: the active noise cancellation is genuinely elite, with six microphones working together to crush cabin hum and coffee-shop chaos while keeping your voice clear on calls. It’s huge for anyone wanting to filter out background noise. That’s all backed by up to 30 hours of playback and quick-charge through USB-C when you forget to plug in. Buy these for the traveler in your life who has strong opinions about bitrates, or the producer / DJ / audiophile who’s been pretending their mid-tier headphones are “fine” while secretly doom-scrolling reviews. The Px8 S2 McLaren is a flex, but it’s not just about logos — it’s about giving someone a daily upgrade in how they hear literally everything: film scores, mixes-in-progress, the new album they’ve been waiting for. It’s the kind of splurge that makes a six-hour flight feel like a private listening session and turns sitting in a hotel bed editing video into something that actually feels luxurious. BUY THE PX8 S2 MCLAREN HEADPHONES HERE Vibee — Illenium ‘Odyssey’ Sphere Concert & Hotel Experience Price: Starting at $899 per person (Signature packages; VIP and SVIP tiers climb from there) There are concert tickets, and then there are “I planned your entire fan pilgrimage” presents. Vibee’s Illenium: Odyssey packages take the DJ’s Las Vegas Sphere residency and wrap it in a weekend that’s basically built to live rent-free in someone’s memory. At the Signature, VIP, and SVIP levels, you’re pairing a ticket inside the most talked-about venue on Earth with a two-night stay at either The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (the only hotel directly connected to Sphere) or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

We’re talking priority entry, curated merch (including signed vinyl and Sphere-exclusive jerseys at the top tier), early access to the Illenium Fan Experience for crowd-free shopping, airport transfers via luxury coach, expedited access to select Vegas clubs, and a Vibee concierge to make the whole thing feel seamless. In the SVIP tier, there’s even a meet & greet with Illenium himself and your choice of pit or premium reserved seats. Buy this — or any Vibee experience — for the person whose calendar is organized around tour dates and festival lineups, not fiscal quarters. The friend who trades you playlists like love letters, or the partner who never really got over their first Illenium show (the whole Vibee lineup is great but this is our fave upcoming!). You can gift it as a full send (flights + package) or as the centerpiece of a Vegas weekend they can build around. Either way, you’re not just giving them a night out — you’re dropping them into a 360-degree light-and-sound avalanche at Sphere, then sending them back to a plush suite instead of a rideshare queue and a cheap motel. BUY THE VIBEE x ILLENIUM EXPERIENCE HERE Envision Festival 2026 — 7-Day Jungle Music & Wellness Experience (Costa Rica) Price: Starts at $799.00, varies by pass and accommodation If your love language is “book a plane ticket to somewhere that might change our lives,” Envision 2026 is the most maximalist gift on this list. Set on Costa Rica’s South Pacific coast in Uvita, Envision is a seven-day immersion where jungle meets Pacific Ocean: bamboo-built stages, beach sunsets, and a steady blur of global electronic sets, live bands, yoga, dance, martial arts, and workshops that range from breathwork to sustainability and plant medicine. Here’s me talking about how much I loved it after the first time I went: After an abrupt cancellation last year, the 2026 edition (February 23–March 2) leans even harder into the intentional-community DNA — organizers are reducing capacity and dialing up eco-focused infrastructure under a “back to our roots” theme, with a big emphasis on comfort, local connection, and environmental impact.