Buying gifts for your fashionable friends is tough. If you don’t make a concerted effort to stay on top of the hottest trends, it’s easy to be out of step with where the conversation is. And we don’t blame you for not staying on top of things, there are enough things in the world to worry about — like Rosalia tour tickets going on sale — which is why we’ve done all the hard work for you. Our style experts have put together a curated list of the apparel, accessories, and sneakers that’ll have your giftee looking fly. Let’s dive in. Wax London — The Whiting — Natural Houndstooth-Weave Overshirt Price: $230 If you’re looking for a statement piece to rock this winter (and early spring, weather permitting) we can’t think of a finer piece than Wax London’s Whiting. The Whiting features an eye-catching three-color houndstooth design made from recycled cotton (from a family-run French mill no less), corozo nut buttons, and two front patch pockets. It has the sort of effortless chic vibe to it that feels designed to pop on camera, which is no surprise, considering the British menswear brand is a staple for Hollywood actors like Tom Hardy and Ryan Reynolds. Buy it for your most stylish friend, they’re appreciate the versatility, as it looks great buttoned up or worn open over a basic t-shirt. Get the Whiting here. Wax London — Wilde — Brown Fluffy Wool Crewneck Price: $245 We can’t exactly explain why but the British just excel at making sweaters. Maybe it’s because they call them “Jumpers” — think about it, with a name that ridiculous, it has to look cool if you want to get people to wear it.

At first glance, Wax London’s Wilde might look like your run of the mill crewneck, but this is quality through and through. The crewneck sweater features a premium mohair build with a relaxed fit and a ribbed neckband, cuffs, and hem. The sweater comes in five beautiful colorways, our favorite being the brushed brown. This piece absolutely exudes soft luxury, so you get for your most high-end but lowkey friend. Or you know, gift it to yourself, because speaking from experience, you’re not going to want to part with this one. Get it the Wilde here. Pac Sun — Beverly and Beck Collection Price: $15-$40 While an attention grabbing fit is important, don’t forget that you also need something to wear in between big events and gatherings. We’re talking about the clothes you throw on for that random brunch, or what you wear while you’re sightseeing in a new town. If you’re looking for something that is comfortable, but still flirty and cute, you’ll want to shop the Beverly and Beck collection at Pac Sun. From cute tube tops to mini dresses, swimwear, and crochet pieces, the Beverly and Beck collection features light and pastel color tones that are sure to pop on your social feeds. Shop the Beverly and Beck collection here. Ksubi Price: $240 and $320 respectively. Ksubi has had an incredible year, from making merch with Rolling Loud to a recent drop with New York street-artist Faust. They’ve become one of our favorite streetwear brand, with sturdy craftsmanship that ensures their denim will last beyond the current fashion season and their hoodies will not lose their color or texture. Our favorite items we tried this year are the Serpent Ekcess Hoodie in faded black, which has a substantial weight to it that denotes quality fabric, along with embroidered back logo so you can wear the brand proudly. And for a brand known for denim, we have to recommend something in this class: The Doubledown Jacket in mekanik grey. The oversized, baggy fit while barely hitting the waste feels very contemporary in its fit, ensuring you look on trend while wearing quality that’s made for the long haul.

Get them here and here. Akira — Daydreamer Rhinestone Mini Dress Price: $299.90 There are times when you need your fit to make a statement, and we can’t think of a bigger statement than walking into a room wearing Akira’s Daydreamer Rhinestone Mini Dress. This dress features a curve-hugging silhouette with a full body rhinestone fringe that catches and reflects light and demands attention. This bedazzled mini dress will have you looking like you just stepped out of the year’s hottest music video, or right off the main stage. But be warned, while this dress is dazzling, it’s also heavier than any dress you’ve ever owned. Pick up the Akira Daydreamer Rhinestone Mini Dress here. Akira — Marie Floral Lace Up Corset Price: $79.90 Are you trying to put together the ultimate coquette fit? If you are, Akira’s Marie Floral Lace Up Corset is a must-have piece. This piece has all the touchstones of the coquette look, from cute button closeres, rhinestone detailing, and a whole lot of lace! It’s cute, flirty, and will have your giftee looking like they stopped off the set of Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette.

Pick up the Akira Marie Floral Lace Up Corset here. Pacsun Casey Low Rise Baggy Jeans Price: $64.95 Pacsun’s Casey jeans help you to hit two hot trends at once: baggy and low-rise. Featuring a worn-in indigo wash, the Casey are made from sustainbly sourced cotten and feature a five-pocket body, wid leg opening, and a slouchy fit for that casual lived-in vibe. The wash has a subtle green tint to it, which will slot nicely into your winter and spring fits. Pick up the Casey here. True Religion Becca Low Rise Big T Bootcut Jean Price: $199 Does anything say y2k fashion like a pair of True Religion jeans? Cosplay your favorite 00’s celebrity papparazi moments with these classic low rise jeans. The Becca Low Rise sports rose good hardware for a subtle touch of elegance, a rich indigo colorway, button-fastened pockets, and that classic Big T stitching and Horseshoe pattern. Get the Becca Low Rise here. Lululemon x NFL Price: Varies The NFL has had some major collabs over the years with the best and biggest apparel brands. Some push design to the front, others are made for rarity collector’s status. But with the recently launched line with Lululemon, comfort is the biggest signifier.

Which makes sense, as football is most often watched on a couch, with your family, on a lazy Sunday. There’s plenty of gear to wear to a game, but I love that this line looks great and feels great for a day at home or in the neighborhood, repping the Rams while I walk the dog between games. No one does comfort like Lululemon. Our favorite piece is the Steady State Jogger, but you’ll find all of Lululemon’s biggest hits here: Define, Scuba, Align, and more. You can even get 49ers gear, though I don’t know why you’d ever want to do that. But regardless of what team you are looking for, this is a great gift for the sports fan in your life. Get it here. NFL Rivalries Price: $189 for a jersey, varies for other gear, with some items qualifying for seasonal sales This year, the NFL introduced Rivalries uniforms for the NFC West and the AFC East. In a league where throwbacks often get the biggest fan reaction — is there anything better than seeing the Bucs in their creamsicle colors or the Eagles in kelly green? — these have been an unqualified hit for the most part. Some of the best include the Patriots “Nor Easter” which was a rare occasion where a new shade of blue appeared on the football field, and the Dolphins Dark Water which incorporates black seamlessly into their team’s colorway. For us, though, we most love the Rams’ Midnight Mode, which offers up a blue so dark that it appears to essentially be black, which looks perfect with Puca Nakua’s name on the back. I can’t vouch for every team’s on-field look — the Cardinals’ Built To Last is a miss in that it just looks like the uniforms are wet or dirty, and I can’t ever advocate for supporting the San Francisco 49ers — but all of these programs have included some really cool apparel outside of jerseys. From hoodies to hats, the Rivalries program is a new way to support your favorite team while keep your look fresh as can be. Get it here. Barton Perreira — Hamilton Sun Glasses Price: $650 No matter what music festival you’re hitting next year, you’re going to want a stylish and sturdy pair of shades. Our go-to brand right now is So-Cal brand Barton Perreira. We’ve been loving the Hamilton, which drops in five different colorways, is handmade in Japan, and features a classic rectangular shape with a keyhole bridge, and polarized anti-reflective lenses.

The brand makes nearly 100 different men’s, women’s, and unisex shades, so if you’re not feeling the Hamilton, check out the full collection and shop your shape. Sunglass Collection Shop the Barton Perreira Hamilton (or other shades) here. 525 America — Sally — Brushed Cashmere Cardigan Price: $329 The Sally is exactly what people mean when they talk about “quiet luxury” — soft, unfussy, and so nice that you immediately start plotting outfits around it. Knit from a brushed cashmere blend that’s 95% cashmere (with just a touch of nylon and acrylic for durability), it lands right at that sweet-spot length — about 23 inches — so it skims the hip. The antique white color reads less “stark winter white” and more “off-white stylish,” which makes it incredibly easy to style with denim, slip skirts, or over a dress. Having just bought this cardigan, I’ll just say that it feels like a true multi-scenario piece: it’s polished enough to wear to the over a button-down, cozy enough for Sunday coffee runs, and romantic enough to toss over a dress. The lines are minimal and the knit has that brushed texture that made cashmere beloved by everyone but George Costanza. This is the kind of gift that quietly becomes someone’s default layer — the sweater that lives on the back of their chair and somehow goes with everything. Pick up the Sally here. Dandy Del Mar — The Bucket Hat Rouge Price: $69 If your dream aesthetic is “eternally on the way to a poolside Negroni,” this is the hat. Dandy Del Mar’s Bucket Hat in Rouge is cut from lightweight, water-resistant nylon with just enough stretch (94% nylon, 6% spandex) to feel comfortable but not floppy like Gilligan. The quick-dry fabric and embroidered monogram give it that sweet spot between beach-bar casual and “I thought about this outfit.” The Rouge color feels very Ibiza-meets-California — a lot more stylish and upmarket than your average bucket hat. Definitely get the dreamer’s disease for this one, it’s worth it. Pick up the Bucket Hat here. Taylor Stitch — The Après Pant Price: $128 The Après Pant is what happens when sweatpants grow up, get a job, and still somehow keep their surfer soul. This version, in Natural Sashiko, uses an 11-oz organic cotton with a high-texture sashiko weave — a Japanese stitch pattern originally designed to reinforce hard-working garments. Taylor Stitch gives the fabric a heavy garment wash, so it arrives already broken-in and soft, like something you’ve owned for years but somehow never managed to destroy. Fit-wise, it threads the needle: medium rise, a tailored leg that tapers into elastic cuffs, a 30″ inseam, and an elastic drawstring waist that doesn’t scream “gym short.” These are pants you can wear on red-eye flights, coffee runs, or a casual dinner without ever feeling underdressed. They’re sturdy daily drivers, designed to be “responsibly built for the long haul,” and they only get better as the sashiko texture picks up character with each wash and wear. If your giftee lives in that nexus of “comfort goblin” and “Japanese-influencer surf style,” these are going to be their new go-tos. Get Après Pant here. Bydee — Barcelona in Rêverie Price: $99 Like many men who give gifts, I like to think of myself as something of a swimsuit expert. And Bydee makes some of the best swimsuits on earth, in my estimation. The magic is in the detailing: delicate lace trims the edges, there’s subtle beading along the binding, and right at the center sits a burnt-orange rose framed by a baroque-style heart charm and cherub hardware. The print is a dreamy mix of painterly florals, ornate scrollwork, and soft blues and creams that look like they were pulled off the ceiling of some crumbling Mediterranean palazzo. The suit is double-lined with REPREVE® nylon made from recycled plastic bottles — which is a little technical but means that it’s friendlier to the planet than your standard fast-fashion swim. It’s the rare gift that hits every note at once: eco-luxe, insanely photogenic, and fully ready for a day of getting and and out of a pool. Get the Barcelona here. BluBlocker — 1986 Aviator In Black Metal Price: $48 If your giftee has ever paused a movie to say, “Wait, those aviators are so 1907s!” this is your layup. The 1986 Aviator in Black Metal is a rerelease of BluBlocker’s original frame — the ones that started life in an in-flight shopping catalog and went on to become a low-key cultural artifact. You get that classic metal aviator silhouette, black frame, and BluBlocker’s signature amber gradient lens that instantly warms up the world and makes every late-afternoon walk feel like golden hour. But these aren’t just a vibe play. The glass lenses block 100% of UV and blue light, which means less squinting at the beach, fewer headaches on bright days, and a genuinely crisp, high-contrast view — hence the very loyal fanbase 9we’ve covered them at least five times now!). Size-wise, they hit that sweet spot where they feel bold without overwhelming your face, and they ship with a drawstring pouch to keep them from getting annihilated in the bottom of a bag. This is a gift that taps into full retro-main-character energy while still being practical enough to wear every day. Pick up BluBlocker’s 1986 Aviator here. Sneakers Nike — Ja 3 Scratch 3.0 Price: $125 One of our favorite releases of the Year, the Ja 3 “Scratch 3.0” sports a lightweight and game-ready textile mesh upper over a full-length Hybrid ZoomX Foam sole for enhanced energy return and increased bounce. The upper is designed to be highly durable, and put up with quick court play and abuse, and features small textured elements that spell out “Ja.”

The colorway, with its mix of teal, University Red, and black, makes subtle references to the original Vancouver Brizzlies logo, which still feels a bit more iconic than the current Memphis colors. So this doubles as a great gift for Ja Morant fans and hardcore Grizzlies fans! Pick up the Ja 3 Scratch 3.0 here. New Balance — ABZORB 2000 Blue Ice/Grey Price: $170 Step out in full Y2K regalia with the ABZORB 2000. This chunky sneaker features a lightweight mesh upper over a full-length ABZORB sole equipped with futuristic ABZORB SBS pods, a sculted midsole design, and printed overlays. We love this sneaker’s subtle yet eye-catching icy colorway and understated grey detailing and would make a great gift for the sneakerhead in your life who rides hard for NB. Pick up the New Balance ABZORB 2000 Blue Ice at JD Sports. P.F. Flyers — All American Luxe Black/ Sea-Salt Price: $86.25 This high top silhouette is the stuff of legends! If the sneakerhead in your life exclusively wears classic designs, this is a nice way to elevate their wardrobe as the All American Luxe takes the classic P.F. Flyers high-top shape and updates it with a premium leather build.

The sneaker is available in two colorways, Taupe and Black Salt — both are neutral enough to pair with any outfit, but if we had to pick an absolute favorite, we’re going with the Black salt thanks to its classic vibe. Buy the P.F. Flyers All American Luxe sneaker here. Adidas Samba JP Shoes Price: $100

If you’re looking to replicate the iconic silhouette of the Adidas Samba while shaking things up a little, check out the Samba JP. Tipping a little more toward the Samba’s soccer heritage, this updated version opts for a longer tongue while swapping in a quilted look at the toebox. The aesthetics are undeniably pleasing. Less aggressive than the Samba LT, the stitching seems to flow naturally into the iconic three stripes. It’s a Samba, so cushion isn’t necessarily king, but it’s a low, sturdy ride with good traction that won’t make you regret your footwear choice on step 9,999 of your day. If there’s one drawback to the Samba JP over the OG model, it’s that there aren’t as many different colorways and textures, but the six on offer give you your basic style food groups. Get the Adidas Samba JP here. Air Jordan 40 Blue Suede Price: $210+ (Depending on size) If you think abundant retro releases and the passage of time have started to downshift some of the cache of the Air Jordan line, let me introduce you to the AJ40. A clear, beefy upgrade from recent years’ flagship releases, the sueded paneling, lush cushion, and herringbone stopping power combine to deliver premium feel and a little old-school elegance to the performance basketball sneaker market. An uphill battle to find on store shelves, you’ll likely need to go the GOAT/StockX route to snag these as a gift for yourself or a loved one. But it’s worth it. While there’s something to be said for the kickoff black and white “Classic” and the dusty rose colorways, I picked up the crisp, icy blue model and haven’t looked back. Dubbed the “Blue Suede,” these sneakers are tight if you go true to size, so go up ½ to a full size when you order them.

Get the Air Jordan Blue Suede here. Adizero EVO SL Shoes Price: $150 Adidas Ultraboost technology was a game-changer for me when I got turned onto it a few years ago after years spent wearing a procession of sometimes unforgiving basketball sneakers, Chucks, and Sambas. Like clouds with laces. The EVO is, appropriately, an evolution, offering another smooth, Adidas-branded ride. These everyday runners are light but formidable (and critically lauded) with tons of statement-making colorways. Get the Adizero EVO SL Shoes here. Adidas D.O.N. Issue 7 Price: $120 Another top-of-the-market basketball sneaker, but at a substantially lower price. These Donovan Mitchell signature sneakers in their 7th iteration are an absolute expression, with some wild, Hot Wheels-style color mixes. Another contrast to the Jordans, these feel light, but without sacrificing stability. The upper materials feel firmer than you expect from a textile and the zipper enclosure and extra padding surrounding the heal and ankle allow you to feel locked in and secure. Get these for the hooper in your life who likes to fly and show off their wild style. Get the Adidas D.O.N. Issue 7 here. Taft Shoes

Price: $299 for The Miles Whether going to a formal party or a red carpet event, your feet need to be dressed their best. And if you’re like me, you may have noticed Taft shoes making the presence more known of late in the fashion world. It turns out it is for good reason, as the European craftsmanship and elegant designs provide quite the range of fashion-forward looks.