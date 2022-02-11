With the Winter Olympics underway in Beijing, China, we’re feeling inspired to break out our skis and hit the slopes. This leads us to one of the most quintessential ski and snowboarding towns in the U.S., Park City, Utah. Of course, there’s no better person to give us the inside scoop on Park City than a 2022 Olympian and Red Bull athlete Mac Forehand. The professional skier, who just competed in the Big Air Finals at the Olympic Games, has been living in Park City for two years. So he has the local experience and insight to know the best spots in town for eating, exploring, and of course, skiing. Below, Forehand is sharing his personal travel guide to Park City, Utah.

Why Park City, Utah? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Forehand (@macforehand) Park city’s ski terrain has been considered as some of the best skiing by so many great professionals of the sport. With so many different mountains to choose from, all not too far from each other, it really is a paradise for skiing. What’s one thing that every first-time visitor should see or do in Park City? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Park City (@visitparkcity) I think it depends what time of year you’re in Park City. In the winter season, honestly, the best thing to do is go skiing. In the summer, the activities are endless as well. Amazing golf courses, a variety of mountain biking trails, frisbee golfing, and some beautiful hikes are just some of the things you can get up to in Park City.

How do the slopes in Park City stand out from other mountain towns? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park City (@pcski) The skiing and snowboarding in Park City are some of the best in the country. In the main PC Valley area, Canyons Mountain, Park City Mountain Resort, and Deer Valley are all within ten minutes of each other. Then you have Brighton, Alta, and Snowbird about an hour away. Also, the snow conditions are pretty extraordinary. When it snows, the pow is the lightest, driest snow I’ve ever skied. It’s definitely a highlight of living there for sure. The best place for rentals for beginners is definitely at the mountain. If needed, other stores I recommend are Cole Sport or Jans Mountain Outfitters, which are both located across the street from each other pretty much right outside the resort. Go-to food spot in town? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park City Mexican (@elchubascoparkcity) The Mexican food in Park City stands out the most for me. It’s usually the small little restaurants that are the best as well. A couple of my favorites are El Chubasco’s and Alberto’s. El Chubasco’s is famous for its salsa bar, which features 15 unique salsas offering a variety of flavors and spice levels. Alberto’s offers an extensive menu of all your classic Mexican favorites, from tacos and tortas to burritos and quesadillas. Browse El Chubasco’s menu here and Alberto’s menu here.