German figure skaters Tim Dieck and Katharina Mueller finished in last place in Friday’s rhythm dancing event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. But they finished first in my heart for skating to “Spirit in the Sky” by Norman Greenbaum, “Toxic” by Britney Spears, and “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes while dressed as the Joker and Birds of Prey-era Harley Quinn. Jared Leto wishes he was that twisted.

NBC has an extremely good recap:

Dieck’s the Joker, alongside Mueller’s Harley Quinn, ambushed Capital Indoor Stadium Friday with a chaotic rhythm dance that would make Commissioner Gordon do the twizzles. The judges were less than amused, however, strapping Mueller and Dieck with a score of 63.21, lowest out of the 10 team event representatives in the rhythm dace. Such a result seems unlikely to inspire the pair to change their crooked ways.

First place went to American duo Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who skated to Janet Jackson. An excellent choice, but I, someone who has no say in these matters, would still give the gold to Dieck and Mueller. To paraphrase Eminem (he’s on the Suicide Squad soundtrack, it’s relevant), this opportunity to perform an impossibly difficult sport while dressed as Hot Topic Joker and Harley only comes once in a lifetime. They did not miss their chance — and I will not miss my chance to beg you to watch the Harley Quinn animated series on HBO Max. It’s very good.

You can check out the Joker and Harley routine above.

(Via NBC)