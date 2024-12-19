Quick, where can you get the best fried chicken? Did you guess Popeyes? KFC maybe? Raising Canes is always a safe bet right? If you guessed any of those three you’d be wrong because the answer is P.F. Changs. The asian bistro recently dropped what it’s calling the Golden Feast, a special limited-time dish inspired by the South Korean tradition of eating fried chicken and drinking bubbly with your nearest and dearest at first snowfall.

It’s a tradition that we petition we fully adopt. But instead of doing it during the first snowfall, let’s do it every change of the season. Or… every week.

Look our point is we love fried chicken, and we want more of it, especially when it’s this good. But, we’re getting ahead of ourselves, what exactly is the Golden Feast? It’s a bit flexible, but essentially it is a subsection of the P.F. Changs menu that consists of bone-in or boneless Korean-style fried chicken in single and shareable portions, a small menu of optional pairing beverages including champagne, prosecco, or beer, as well as Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken.

We’re going to be focusing this review on what I think is the best part of this menu (the bone-in fried chicken) but let me give you a brief review of the Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken. The dish consists of juicy, tender, dark meat chicken battered, fried, and tossed in a dry-rub five-spice seasoning along with some sweet and fruity guajillo chiles — which provide a nice kiss of mild heat on the backend — and some fragrant basil. It’s a very tasty dish, with a lot of nuance and depth, but it doesn’t taste quite as essential as the fried chicken.

Now let’s talk about the star of the show!

P.F. Changs Korean Fried Chicken

The Korean Fried Chicken is available in two form factors: bone-in and boneless, and both have their strong points. The Boneless is ultimately more shareable as it’s available in four, five, eight, and 10-piece iterations, and you get the benefit of not having to deal with bones. That’s appealing, but we’re going to suggest you go the bone-in route.

Yes, dealing with bones is a hassle, and it’s a bit less shareable since it’s only available as a three or six-piece, but I found the bone-in to be juicier, and ultimately more satisfying than the boneless, which came across a bit more like an appetizer than a main dish.

In addition to the form factor, you also need to decide between getting your chicken coated in a dry rub or sweet and spicy Korean sauce. The sauce is good; it’s earthy, sweet, and savory with a mild heat that builds between bites. As far as I can tell it is a very tame Gochujang, but where this dish shines is with its four side sauces, which only really get a chance to shine on the dry rub version of the chicken.