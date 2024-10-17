I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. Every year we review and rank chicken tenders, we run blind taste tests, and we taste test the latest new recipes. We’re always searching for the very best of the best. And throughout this journey, I keep asking one brand, KFC, for one thing: “Please, please, f*cking please give us chicken tenders breaded in the Original Recipe seasoning.” There are a lot of issues with KFC’s menu, too many to get into right now, but the biggest problem in my opinion is that the brand keeps overlooking its greatest product: Original Recipe.

It’s the thing that made KFC famous in the first place. We don’t doubt that there have been a lot of changes to KFC’s “11 herbs and spices” throughout the brand’s 72 years of operation, but it’s what sets the brand apart from all the other chicken chains out there, and in 2024, that’s a lot of competition. KFC has a tendency to copy what other brands are doing; their chicken sandwich is a sad clone of Popeyes, and their new chicken nuggets are very indebted to Chick-fil-A (even the packaging is similar), it always feels like the brand is playing catch-up.

Enter the 3pc. Original Recipe Chicken Tenders Box, a new menu item that brings KFC’s 11 herbs and spices to its chicken tenders, complete with a side order of fries, and a side of comeback sauce — what a minute… ah f*ck, they’re doing it again!

If you’re a chicken tender fan, it’s impossible to miss the similarities between KFC’s OG Tender Box and Raising Cane’s Box Combo. They even used the word “box.” That means it’s going to be impossible for me to order the Tender Box without thinking of Raising Cane’s, so I’m just going to go ahead and compare the two.

We put KFC’s Original Recipe 3pc Tender Box against Raising Cane’s 3 Finger Combo to see which meal gives you the best bang for your buck, and most importantly, which has the better chicken. We’ll be awarding a score of one-five for each element of the meal and listing the price, which might be the ultimate decider for where you want to spend your lunch.

Let’s start with the new bird on the block. I’m rooting for you KFC, don’t let me down!

KFC’s Original Recipe Tender Box

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

All that hoping and begging for KFC to finally give us Original Recipe tenders has paid off — straight up, these tenders are delicious. This is a wonderful complexity to this chicken tender, it’s herbaceous, I’m tasting thyme, a hint of oregano, and a hint of celery salt, as well as a heavy use of black pepper. The breading for the most part is soft, but there are these little tendrils that crisp up nicely and add a nice crunchy element to the chicken.