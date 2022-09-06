Burning Man 50
Our Favorite Instagram Posts Of Burning Man 2022

Burning Man is back, baby! After two years of pandemic living, which resulted in an unofficial pop-up Burn, this year’s Burning Man finally looks like the epic festivals of old — even after a dust storm threatened to derail the whole thing and an unrelenting heat wave sent playa temperatures into the triple digits. Despite the harsh conditions, Burners rejoiced in the dusty sunshine in the sort of wild post-apocalyptic costumes we’ve come to expect from Burning Man, erecting fantastical art exhibits, including some of the craziest mutant vehicles in recent memory.

This year’s Burning Man theme was Waking Dreams, and Burners took that as an opportunity to reflect the transformative, surreal, and sometimes psychedelic aspects of dreams — resulting in some of the coolest Burning Man art we’ve seen in a long while. Maybe that has a lot to do with the fact that we haven’t had a proper Burn since 2019, but without a doubt, Burners went hard in 2022, making up for lost time.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Instagram photos from this year’s gathering so you could see what you missed out on. Trust us, the sights will have you itching for 2023’s Burn, so if you start making travel arrangements a year in advance, we don’t blame you. Here are the best Instagram images from Burning Man 2022.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maria Rekowski (@mariareko)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Diego Razera (@diegorazera)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maria Virge (@mary.virge)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jim Parisi (@themightyjimbo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FaKyros (@fakyros)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gloria Maria (@gloriqmariq)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by anna otts (@annasophiacodes)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zach (@dreadedwolfking)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mihail Gutan (@gutyn)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zack Gates (@mrbattlemoo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katie Kansas (@katiekansas)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 陳非庭 (@minamessjef)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michelle🧿 (@mas_yoga_07)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kat Bella (@kaatbella)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🔵 (@themaggyster)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Keeks (@kborsetti)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zack Gates (@mrbattlemoo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alyssa (@alyssatsai)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ricky Cohen (@ricky_cohen)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ricky Cohen (@ricky_cohen)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alyssa (@alyssatsai)

