Burning Man is the mecca of all music festivals, offering massive art installations, a colorful community, and unexpected twists (and orgies) around every corner. Celebrated annually and finishing up on the Labor Day holiday, an ode to the unofficial end of summer, the Playa out in the Nevada desert makes for a scorching celebration, in more ways than one.

Fortunately for this year’s Burners, they’ll be able to find relief at the “Canada Chill Station.”

Destination Canada is bringing its beloved winter vibes to the desert with a custom-designed, refrigerated pop-up where Burners can enjoy ice-cold refreshments and cool off — open September 4th and 5th as people leave the festival. The goal? To provide burned and worn-out festival attendees with some much-needed relief before their journeys home. The best part is that Burners who show their festival tickets can redeem a ski lift ticket at one of Canada’s world-class resorts, so they can experience an actual Canadian winter for themselves. After all, Canada is the proclaimed home of winter. Burners can find the Canada Chill Station on their way out of the festival grounds, located southbound on 447 at 285 Main St, Gerlach, NV 89412.

If you’re heading home from Burning Man this week (first of all, good luck), make sure to hit the Canada Chill Station to cool down on your way out.

