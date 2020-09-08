Photos From Last Weekend’s ‘Secret Burning Man’ Have Hit The Internet

Although Burning Man went fully digital this year, some Burners still spent their labor day weekends in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, opting for an unconventional, socially distanced, unofficial burn. Though, let’s be real — once that combination of psychedelics and desert delirium takes hold, the Burners brave enough to make it out to BRC in the middle of a record-breaking heatwave and global pandemic don’t seem particularly likely to be worrying about COVID-19.
While this Burning Man wasn’t affiliated in any way with the festival’s usual organization, that didn’t stop Burners from dressing up like post-apocalyptic warriors, driving mutant freak vehicles, and lighting stuff on fire.
According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the weekend’s event — officially dubbed “Not Burning Man 2020” — drew a crowd of about 1,000 to 2,000 campers who gathered on the playa and burned smaller wooden effigies in place of one large Burning Man sculpture. The event’s main figurehead — a nearly 30-foot tall structure that Burners spent the weekend decorating — was toppled at the weekend’s close so that Burners could take debris and burn it at home (though some Burners waited until the authorities left for a final blaze on the playa floor).
We gathered some photos from the weekend’s festivities, which — to their credit — show a mostly solitary, socially distanced Burn. And while gathering large groups of people in a small space is absolutely ill-advised, this looks very little like the Smashmouth-starring Sturgis rally. Was there still at least one culturally appropriated headdress wearer in attendance? You’d better believe it.
We got to experience a different kind of Burn this year…. one where we got to camp smack dab in the middle of the playa, we got to drive around with cars from camp to camp, less people more dogs, and we got to bring some virgins to experience it with us. It was definitely a raddddd weekend.
Now I know what most Burning Man artists feel like. The @brcweekly will be done on Wednesday. Probably. Unless there's another dust storm.
Although this gas station/art piece was super far from my camp, I made sure to wake up early and bike over for sunrise because of all the fun shenanigans going on here. Like for example, this guy with butterfly wings flying by while popping purple smoke!!
Well the lack-of-burn this year was actually pretty bad ass! As much as the real burns are amazing, the gain in freedoms and open space and machines made this an unorthodox version of an unorthodox event. Guns, trucks, rzrs, partying, camping, hot springs, and still had all that eccentricity, friendliness and hippy smell of timeless Black Rock City.
Quick little camp out this weekend. It was fun to see how organic and strangely organized the playa was. There ended up being multiple rings of camps, physically distanced and eventually getting names. We ended up in Old City, camping near center camp of a previous burn. Two miles away, there was another huge ring of camps that tried to get close to where the golden spike would have been this year. Somehow it got the endearing name of Shit City.