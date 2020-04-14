Burning Man has notably been one of the biggest annual festivals in the country to hold out from canceling due to COVID-19, a move that you could argue was irresponsible, but — given the good-natured vibe of Burners — was probably more hopeful than anything else. Black Rock City has risen from the dust from the last Monday of August until the first Monday of September without fail since 1990. That streak ends now. In an abundance of caution, The Burning Man Journal has officially announced that Black Rock City will not be built in 2020.

“Yes, we are heartbroken…” the statement reads, “In 2020 we need human connection and Immediacy more than ever. But Public health and the wellbeing of our participants, staff, and neighbors in Nevada are our highest priority.”

Like Girl Scout cookies, Burning Man is going digital:

We look forward to welcoming you to Virtual Black Rock City 2020. We’re not sure how it’s going to come out; it will likely be messy and awkward with mistakes. It will also likely be engaging, connective, and fun.

We have to hand it to the organizers of Burning Man, the idea of digitizing the Burning Man experience seems so contrary to the very spirit of the festival, we’re surprised they’re even trying. It would sound dystopian if the Burners at the Burning Man Journal didn’t make it all seem so serendipitous — a response to the pre-selected “Multiverse” theme.

“We’re going to lean into it.” the statement reads. “Who’d have believed it would come true?”

The “virtual playa” will not be free, but how much the experience will cost and other details are still being hammered out.