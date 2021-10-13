All The Best Festival Fashion On Display At One Project DTLA 2021

While most of the country is layering up and settling into the fall season, summertime is still in full effect in Los Angeles. Just peep these photos we’ve collected from photographer Jonny Rios of the sights and festival fashion at the one-day outdoor hard house and techno festival One Project. Festival goers rocked crop tops, shorts, and kept layers to a minimum to match with the sunny, cloudless skies of LA in October.

Presented by the avant-garde, electronic-obsessed Secret Project, the outdoor one-day event featured body rattling performances from artists that included Ash Lauryn, Ben Böhmer, DJ Tennis, Nina Kraviz, Maceo Plex, and Carlita, to name a very few, and was held at a new location in the heart of Los Angeles’ gritty and industrial Arts and Warehouse district. The backdrop provided a nice visual reminder of how far the underground electronic scene has come, as well as a 360-degree dance floor environment.

Check out the festival fashion and vibes below and watch Secret Project closely for future events.

Jonny Rios