Photos From DAY.MVS That’ll Leave You Hyped For Your Next Festival

With events like Rolling Loud, Austin City Limits, and Firefly Festival either on the schedule or just wrapped, it’s starting to look like festival season is officially back in full swing (then again… here comes Delta). In California, it’s been well over a year since festival-goers have been able to enjoy the glass-shattering music, head-turning outfits, and YOLO vibes offered by dancing in a crowd full of people hopped up on life, beats, and perhaps a few substances. So when DAY.MVS (presented by CRSSD Fest) announced their line-up, thousands of SoCal citizens geared up to flood Waterfront Park in San Diego, California with their energy and style.

With warm temperatures and ocean views, the two-day return to live music was like a Cali-cliche fever dream in all the best ways. There was no shortage of out-there ensembles, body glitter, overpriced drinks, and beautifully chaotic energy in evidence. Performers included electronic music gurus like Lane 8, Nora En Pure, Fisher, Yung Bae, and MK, among others.

With a slew of festivals popping up over the next few months, we collected all the best photos from DAY.MVS to get you excited for the music and party-filled weekends to come (again, keep an eye on Delta and get f*cking vaccinated). All photos are provided by the CRSSD team including Quinn Tucker, Miranda McDonald, and Felicia Garcia.