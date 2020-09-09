How do you make a sculpture garden that is home to a 20-foot witch head and an already-frightening Humpty Dumpty even more terrifying? Just add a historically devastating series of wildfires to give the sky a hellish red tint, and you’re there! Right now, much of the western United States — from California’s southern border with Mexico to Washington’s northern one — is engulfed in flames, as wildfires continue to burn throughout the three states. If images of Oregon’s Enchanted Forest theme park bathed in blood-red or San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge glowing orange like Blade Runner 2049 feel a little apocalyptic, that’s because they are!

According to CNN, while 11,479 acres burn in Southern California’s El Dorado fire, Central California is battling the Creek Fire which is burning an area roughly the size of Central Park every 30 minutes and is currently 0% contained. As a result, the usual blue skies of Northern California’s Bay Area have been stained a rusty red from the 150,000 acres that have burned in the Plumas National Forest since August 17th, when a lightning storm set off the blaze. 14 wildfires rage in Oregon, painting the sky a deep red, and Washington is grappling with a fire season that has burned more acres this Monday alone than over the past 12 fire seasons.

everything is perfectly normal here in Oakland at 10 AM. pic.twitter.com/He8sJ0BDB1 — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) September 9, 2020

Thousands of people and animals are being displaced all across the Western United States, and hundreds of thousands of acres will continue to burn as firefighters struggle to contain the wildfires, it’s a pretty dire situation and a clear reminder that we have myriad opportunities to take better care of our planet. The West’s devastating wildfires have followed New Orleans and Texas’ own natural disaster just last week in Hurricane Laura, and coupled with a global pandemic we just want to know — what’s next for this truly sh*tty year?

Several people across California, Oregon, and Washington have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share scenes of how the smoke from the fires is blocking out the sun and adding an apocalyptic filter to everything. So thanks 2020, for letting us know what the dinosaurs saw as the planet became uninhabitable for them and they all gradually suffocated.