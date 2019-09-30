The Science Behind Why Wildfires Happen And How You Can Help Prevent Them

We all know that wildfires are a force to be reckoned with. They occur on every continent except for Antarctica and cause extreme and sometimes irreversible damage to natural resources and environments, costing countries billions of dollars every year. The United States alone experiences between 60,000 and 80,000 wildfires a year, with last year’s California Woolsey fire responsible for the destruction of 1,643 buildings, racking up six billion dollars in damages, and burning 96,949 acres of land, prompting the evacuation and displacement of 295,000 people.

Those numbers may be part of an upward trend. Climate change has exacerbated the occurrence of wildfires, according to Science Magazine, “wildfire activity increased suddenly and markedly in the mid-1980s, with higher large-wildfire frequency, longer wildfire durations, and longer wildfire seasons.” That increase of wildfire activity runs parallel to an increase of global temperature that has raised steadily every year from the mid-1980s to our current day, according to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

CAUSES OF WILDFIRES

Aside from a warming planet, what causes these destructive fires and how can they be prevented?

To understand how best to combat wildfires, we first need to examine what makes a wildfire, well, wild. According to the National History Museum of Utah, “A wildfire differs from other fires by its extensive size, the speed at which it can spread out from its original source, its potential to change direction unexpectedly, and its ability to jump gaps such as roads, rivers, and fire breaks.”

Simply put, wildfires take place in an outdoor environment, which allows them to spread rapidly and makes them harder to tame. To get technical, wildfire is caused when an ignition source comes into contact with a combustible material — like dried vegetation, roots, invasive tree-scaling plants, and timber litter — and is subjected to sufficient heat and an adequate supply of oxygen. The fact that the outdoors are full of air and fuel make the ease of a wildfire breakout as simple as the season changing or the weather warming.

The NHMU continues, “While the causes of wildfires vary and the outcomes are always unique, all wildfires can be characterized in terms of their physical properties, their fuel type, and the effect that weather has on the fire.” Wildfires therefore encompass a large category of outdoor fires that are caused by both natural and unnatural means.

Natural causes of wildfire breakouts include ignitions caused by lightning, volcanic eruptions, sparks from rockfalls and spontaneous combustion, while unnatural causes include arson, discarded cigarettes, discarded glass that magnifies the sun’s rays, or equipment sparks. Unfortunately, according to NHMU, more than six times the number of wildfires are caused by humans than through natural means, on a yearly basis.

That means, in terms of preventing devastating wildfires, the job is on us.