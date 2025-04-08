For several years now, Popeyes has had a lock on making the best chicken sandwich in all of fast food. Every year since it first hit menus, brands everywhere have been playing catchup, trying to best the GOAT —- and they can’t. And trust us, we’ve searched for a better fast food chicken sandwich, we’ve done super-sized rankings, hit up hyped-up new fast food restaurants, and even put the sandwich to the blind taste test, and every time, Popeyes remains the king.

This has led Popeyes to essentially be in competition with itself. Since its initial launch, the brand has given us a few variations on the sandwich, each time iterating on what much of the public already considered a perfect chicken sandwich. They’ve made it spicier, more decadent with the addition of cheese and bacon, and even made a significantly healthier version that still tasted delicious and made us weak in the knees.

Could it get any better? Turns out yes, because Popeyes new Pickle Glaze Chicken Sandwich elevates the dish to new delicious heights. The sandwich is part of a larger pickle-focused menu that includes pickle-flavored lemonade (we’ve tasted weirder things) and a side order of fried pickle chips. Both of those sound interesting, but let’s be real — what we’re really excited about is the sandwich.

Here is our full review on Popeyes’ latest masterpiece.

Popeyes Pickle Glaze Chicken Sandwich

Name one truly great fried chicken sandwich that doesn’t have pickles. Got nothing? That’s because pickles are the quintessential chicken sandwich accoutrement largely due to the way the earthy and briney flavors cut through all the decadence of a deep-fried chicken filet. So granted, the idea of more pickle flavor, like the Popeyes Pickle Glaze promises, could sound off-putting.

There is such a thing as too many pickles, and that is why most sandwiches will have about two or three chips total. But assuming this sandwich just doubles down on pickles misses what makes the Pickle Glaze so special. This sandwich features the typical Popeyes sandwich build — a buttery bun, a few barrel-cured pickles, mayo, and the thick, heavily breaded filet. Where it differs is the heavy dill pickle glaze and crunchy pickle slaw (as if this sandwich really needed more crunch).

The glaze is significantly less earthy and pungent than the actual pickles in the sandwich — instead, what the glaze brings to the table is a medley of tangy, sweet, and subtly sour notes with a hint of garlic and mustard seed. After a few bites, the nuanced flavor of the glaze started to reveal an even deeper flavor, bringing in notes of oregano, cayenne pepper, thyme, and paprika, offering something that is as herbaceous and deliciously spicy.

Not spicy in the hot sense, but in the truest sense of the word — endlessly flavorful.

The Bottom Line:

Popeyes has bested its OG chicken sandwich before, but the Pickle Glaze Chicken Sandwich sees the brand elevating its flagship sandwich to heights we didn’t even know were possible. If you’re looking for the most flavorful chicken sandwich in fast food, look no further — this is it.