A Guide To Hiking And Rock Climbing In Red Rock Canyon, Just 16 Miles From The Vegas Strip

Las Vegas is known for many things, but amazing outdoor recreation is often forgotten among them. But it’s surprisingly easy to escape the hustle of the strip for a day by visiting Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a stunning expanse of desert vistas, which lies just a stone’s throw west of Las Vegas. Here, you can trade slot machines for sandstone and swap hoards of people for panoramic views.

With 200,000 acres of protected recreation area, you’ll feel transported much further than the mere 16 miles traveled from downtown Las Vegas to the area’s entrance.

HOW TO GET THERE FROM LAS VEGAS:

The best way to travel to Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area is by car. Following SR 159, it is just a short 30-minute drive from the city. A one-day pass for cars costs $20, and an annual pass is just $50.

If you’re visiting the Scenic Loop portion between 8 am and 5 pm October 1 and May 31, you must secure a timed entry reservation online at recreation.gov, including a $2 reservation fee.

WHAT TO DO WHILE YOU’RE THERE:

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area offers plenty of activities for all kinds of outdoor enthusiasts. The 200,000 acres are perfect for a scenic drive along the park road, hiking one of the park’s trails, which range in difficulty from easy to difficult, or climbing one of the many trad or multi-pitch climbs that have made it well-known as one of the best climbing destinations in the country.

HIKING TRAILS:

Ice Box Canyon Trail:

Ice Box Canyon Trail is a moderately challenging hike popular for hikers and runners alike. The initial section of the trail is a gradual incline through the desert wash, but once you enter the canyon, things get more interesting. Be prepared for some light scrambling as you navigate boulders and loose rocks. Depending on the time of year, you might be rewarded with seasonal waterfalls cascading down the canyon walls. Reviews mention that parts of the trail can be tough to follow, so download an offline map before heading onto the trail.

Distance: 2.1 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Calico Tanks Trail:

Calico Tanks Trail is likely the most popular trail in Red Rock Canyon, but don’t let that keep you from it. The trail, which winds through a colorful canyon with sandstone formations, has panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and, at the end, even a glimpse of Las Vegas in the distance. Be sure to arrive early to beat the crowds (and the heat!).

Distance: 2.4 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

White Rock Mountain Loop Trail:

This 6.2-mile loop White Rock Mountain Trail is moderately challenging due to its longer length and elevation gain of 1,148 feet, some uphill sections, and uneven terrain. The loop is a great choice as it offers a taste of everything Red Rock Canyon offers, from cholla cacti to rocky slopes and even a hidden forest of pinyon and juniper nestled into the mountain’s west side. Be prepared with the ten essentials, including sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses.

Distance: 6.2 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Turtlehead Peak Trail:

The Turtlehead Peak Trail in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is a classic hike with stunning views and opportunities to view petroglyphs while getting in a challenging workout. The trail is just 4.6 miles round-trip but packs a punch with steep climbs, loose sections, and nearly 2,000 ft of elevation gain. The rocky but generally well-marked trail winds its way up the side of Turtlehead Peak, offering fantastic views as you climb the Red Rock Canyon and Las Vegas below.

Distance: 4.6 miles

Difficulty: Hard

CLIMBING:

Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area is a world-renowned rock climbing destination with routes for all skill levels, from beginner to expert. With over 2,000 established climbing routes, there is something for every climber here. Popular climbing areas include Calico Hills, which offers a variety of gentle slabs and faces, and Rainbow Wall, an iconic wall that features a mix of trad and sport climbs and offers breathtaking views of the valley below.

SCENIC DRIVE:

The 13-mile scenic drive through Red Rock Canyon is a must for any visitors to the area. Wind your way through the canyons and past towering sandstone rock formations that will transport you to what feels like another planet entirely. Be sure to spend time at the pull-offs, where you can stop and take in the views. Remember, to access the Scenic Drive between 8 am and 5 pm from October 1 to May 31, you’ll first need to secure a timed entry vehicle reservation here.