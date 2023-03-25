The weather is changing and the days are finally getting longer, which means one thing: it’s time to start booking your summer vacation. And what is more quintessentially summer than a trip to one of the United States National Parks? But with travel forecasted to be up this summer – with over 75% of Americans planning on a summer vacation – you might be wondering if there is any place left to find some solitude. According to the National Park Service, recreational visitation over their 424 park sites reached nearly 312 million in 2022. But the NPS also points out that of those visitors, 26% visited just the top eight national park sites. And, most interesting to me – 25% of visits occurred in the least visited 331 sites. You read that right – less people visited over 331 National Park sites than just the top 8 alone. So while you may hear a lot about over-tourism and overcrowding at these natural wonders, that isn’t always exactly accurate. For many parks, it’s not accurate at all. If you looking for a trail or two to yourself this summer at a national park, start planning to visit one of these, top 10 Least Visited US National Parks in 2022:

1 – NATIONAL PARK OF AMERICAN SAMOA – 1,887 visitors View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 | solo travel (@emilyventures) There is a new park at the top of the least visited list this year – one that you may have trouble finding on a map – National Park of American Samoa. Located on the US territory of American Samoa in the South Pacific (over 2,600 miles southwest of Hawai’i) the park is truly unique among any other national parks in the system. Encompassing a tropical island ecosystem that is rich in both natural and cultural resources, the park is spread across the islands of Tutuila, Ofu, and Ta‘ū. With just 1,887 visitors last year it’s not just likely you’ll have a trail to yourself – it’s virtually guaranteed. HOW TO GET THERE: The trip to National Park of American Samoa isn’t for the faint of heart – and explains the low visitation. You’ll need to arrive on one of just two flights per week from Honolulu (which are nearly another 6 hours in air) or arrive on one of the few cruise ships that make stops on the island of Tutuila – the largest of the islands that make up the territory. Once on the island you’ll need to rent a car to explore the park and if you have the time and intrepidness to visit the park units on Ofu or Ta‘ū you’ll need to book a flight or boat well in advance.

WHAT TO DO: There are incredible hiking trails in the park, ranging from easy to extremely difficult. Spend the day hiking up Mount ‘Alava before relaxing on the rocky coastline at Pola Island and then swing by Goat Island Cafe for a drink or make a reservation at Tisa’s Barefoot Bar for a drink and meal with a view. WHERE TO STAY: Your options are pretty limited on the island of just over 45,000 people and nearly no tourism. Tradewinds Hotel is a great option with a pool, air conditioning, a restaurant and rental cars available. Sadies by the Sea is another great option as it sits, of course, on the sea. There is no camping allowed in the park, but there are homestay options available through the park service.

2 – GATES OF THE ARCTIC NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE – Alaska – 9,457 visitors View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaska National Parks (@alaskanps) Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve is the second-largest national park in the United States and up until this year is generally always the least visited of all NPS sites. Located entirely north of the Arctic Circle, to say this park is remote would be almost an understatement. Without any roads or facilities, the park is one of the most difficult national parks to access, requiring visitors to fly in or hike extremely long distances to reach the park’s interior. However, for those who are committed enough to the journey, the park offers unmatched opportunities for wilderness exploration and recreation in a pristine wilderness. HOW TO GET THERE: As I mentioned, this is all wilderness, with no roads or even trails into the park. So while you technically can hike in via long distances, for the majority of intrepid travelers there is really just one popular option – flying in. Many visitors take an air taxi from one of the small villages nearby – many of which also have no roads and require a flight.

WHAT TO DO: Many visitors will opt for guided tours for a day or longer with experienced guides. In order to independently visit you’ll need to be truly self-sufficient. Once in the park, visitors have over 8.4 million acres to roam, rivers to float, animals to admire, and birds to watch. WHERE TO STAY: Experienced outdoors people may opt to camp – backpacking or pack-rafting in the park. But as it is a virtually untouched wilderness this is only for the experienced or travelers with a guide. There is one all-inclusive lodge – Iniakuk Lake Wilderness Lodge on the edge of the park, and some lodging options in the towns of Anaktuvuk Pass and Bettles.

3 – KOBUK VALLEY NATIONAL PARK – Alaska – 16,925 visitors View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaska National Parks (@alaskanps) Like Gates of the Arctic, Kobuk Valley National Park has no roads or trails. Accessible only by plane or boat, Kobuk Valley National Park is home to the largest active sand dunes in the Arctic, the Great Kobuk Sand Dunes, covering an area of 25 square miles and reaching heights up to 100 feet. With only 16,925 visitors in 2022, it is a great place to explore for those seeking a true wilderness experience. HOW TO GET THERE: Getting into Kobuk Valley is very similar to Gates of the Arctic – and many travelers visit both on the same trip. With no roads to access the park, you’ll need to take an authorized air taxi into the park from Kotzebue or Bettles. Many air taxis will visit Gates of the Arctic and Kobuk Valley in one trip. There are listings of authorized air taxis on the national park website here.

WHAT TO DO: Kobuk Valley is known for its impressive sand dunes, and large untouched wilderness area. Once in the park, you can enjoy boating, floating, fishing, and flight-seeing. WHERE TO STAY: You can backcountry camp or backpack within the park – popular sites are near Great Kobuk Valley Sand Dunes – or stay in nearby Kotzebue.

4 – LAKE CLARK NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE – Alaska – 18,187 visitors View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lake Clark NPS (@lakeclarknps) The next least-visited park is – no surprise here – also in Alaska. Renowned for its scenic beauty, imposing mountains, crystal-clear lakes, glaciers, and coastal fjords, Lake Clark National Park and Preserve is incredibly diverse. With landscapes ranging from tundra to temperate rainforest, and ample wildlife including black and brown bears, moose, wolves, eagles, and caribou – this park has something to offer everyone. HOW TO GET THERE: Like many of the parks on this list and many locations in Alaska, Lake Clark is not on the road system, meaning you will need to fly in. Getting to Lake Clark is slightly easier than Kobuk Valley or Gates of the Arctic as it is in closer proximity to Anchorage and Homer – both spots where you can begin your trek to the park. The park service notes that it’s important to nail down your destination within the park before booking any flights as different locations require different aircraft that can’t be switched during your trip.

WHAT TO DO: Lake Clark has some established trails, incredible bear viewing, boating, fishing, and birding. The park preserves over 4 million acres of diverse habitats – with nearly endless landscapes to explore. WHERE TO STAY: You can opt to camp or backpack in the park, or stay in one of the many private lodges, cabins, or bed and breakfasts within park boundaries. Many people also opt for day trips and find easier lodging outside of the park.

5 – ISLE ROYALE NATIONAL PARK – Michigan – 25,454 visitors View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 | solo travel (@emilyventures) You might be surprised that a park in the continental US cracks the top 5 least visited National Parks. You might also be surprised that the park is in Michigan (or that Michigan had a National Park at all). Isle Royale, a remote island located about 15 miles off the coast of Michigan is somehow still under many’s radar. Home to a variety of wildlife, Isle Royale has been the site of an ongoing study of wolf and moose populations since 1958, making it one of the longest-running studies of its kind in the world. With a gorgeous and rugged, rocky coastline, beautiful still waters, and over 165 miles of hiking trails, the park is the perfect respite for a nature lover who isn’t interested in a long haul flight. HOW TO GET THERE: As an island, unsurprisingly the only way to access Isle Royale is by boat, ferry, or seaplane. While the park is technically in Michigan, there are ferries from Michigan and Minnesota that will shuttle you over Lake Superior to the island. From Minnesota you can leave from Grand Portage or Grand Marais and from Michigan there are options from Houghton or Copper Harbor. There are routes to the east end – Rock Harbor as well as the west end – Windigo.

WHAT TO DO: The 50-mile-long island boasts 165 miles of trails, fishing, scuba diving, great canoeing, and kayaking, as well as ranger programs and guided boat tours. WHERE TO STAY: There are 36 campgrounds within the park as well as Rock Harbor Lodge – the only full-service lodge on the island.

6 – NORTH CASCADES NATIONAL PARK – Washington – 30,154 visitors I’ve visited 59 of the current 63 major US National Parks solo (unsurprisingly my last 4 are all high on this list) and I am constantly asked for recommendations on the most underrated parks to visit. My answer is always North Cascades. Hands down. Despite being only a 2-hour drive from Seattle, with some of the most dramatic mountain landscapes I have ever seen, it still consistently remains one of the least visited National Parks year after year. With incredible wildlife, crystal blue waters, and over 400 miles of hiking trails – it is a hidden gem in plain sight. HOW TO GET THERE: Finally, a park that can be driven to! North Cascades is just 108 miles from Seattle with many visitors arriving via State route 20.

WHAT TO DO: North Cascades is definitely a hiking park. With over 400 miles of trails to explore it is a dream destination for outdoor enthusiasts. There are also gorgeous lakes where you can boat and fish, incredible birding opportunities, bicycling, horseback riding, and mountaineering. WHERE TO STAY: I love to camp when I visit North Cascades — some of the six campgrounds are drive-in and can be reserved in advance on recreation.gov. There are also plenty of lodging options nearby the park and in Ross Lake National Recreation Area.

7 – KATMAI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE – Alaska – 33,908 visitors View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katmai Nat'l Park & Preserve (@katmainpp) You’ve surely seen video or photos of Katmai National Park and Preserve, whether you’re aware of it or not. Famous for being home to one of the largest concentrations of brown bears in the world, the park has an estimated population of around 2,200, many of which you’ve probably seen on social media. Visitors to the park can observe the bears fishing for salmon in the Brooks River and grazing in their natural habitat. The park is also home to a number of active and dormant volcanoes, including Mount Katmai, which last erupted in 1912. HOW TO GET THERE: Katmai is located on the northern Alaska Peninsula, and can only be accessed by plane or boat. Many visitors opt for a flight into the park, with many air taxis available and even a commercial flight from Anchorage to King Salmon. Brooks Camp – the most popular destination in the park – can also be accessed by boat from the villages of Naknek and King Salmon.

WHAT TO DO: Katmai is all about bear viewing first and foremost. According to the NPS website “Bears are everywhere in Katmai. Few places on earth have as many bears as Katmai or offer comparable bear viewing opportunities.” Many visitors opt to bear watch from Brooks Camp, where the bears can be seen feeding on salmon in the Brooks River. Hiking, boating and fishing are also popular activities at the park. WHERE TO STAY: You can opt to camp in the park (surrounded by an electric fence to keep out the bears) or stay in one of the authorized park lodges or at a privately owned wilderness lodge – many of who provide tours. There are also lodging opportunities in the surrounding communities of King Salmon, Naknek, Homer, Kodiak, and Anchorage.

8 – WRANGELL-ST. ELIAS NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE – Alaska – 65,236 visitors View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 | solo travel (@emilyventures) Wrangell-St. Elias, another Alaskan park, is the largest national park in the United States. The park service famously notes that its 13.2 million acres are the size of Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, and Switzerland combined. Home to towering mountains and glaciers, the park is very remote, with much of the park virtually untouched by visitors. HOW TO GET THERE: Unsurprisingly, as the largest national park in the United States, there are lots of options for visiting Wrangell-St. Elias. There is actually a paved road (that can be driven to from Anchorage) that will take you to the main visitor center near Copper Center Alaska at mile marker 106.8 on Richardson Highway. From there you have two dirt road options to choose from that will give you more park access – Nabesna Road and the McCarthy Road. Be aware that many car rental companies do have restrictions on driving these roads. Many visitors also see the coastal Yakutat area by cruise ship or flight. There are also shuttle buses that can transport to Glennallen and to McCarthy.

WHAT TO DO: In the Yakutat coastal area, visitors will be awed by glacier viewing, in the McCarthy Road and Kennecott area visitors will be transported back into history at Kennecott Mines National Historic Landmark, and in the Nabesna road area, outdoor opportunities and hiking abound. WHERE TO STAY: There are many backpacking opportunities in the park and several lodging and camping options in the nearby communities of Copper Center.

9 – DRY TORTUGAS NATIONAL PARK – Florida – 78,488 visitors View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 | solo travel (@emilyventures) Dry Tortugas National Park is just 70 miles off the coast of Key West but feels like you’ve entered into another country completely. Garden Key is home to the massive Fort Jefferson – the largest masonry structure in the Western Hemisphere. Visitors can take a ferry or seaplane to the 14-acre island to experience history, diving, snorkeling, and bird watching. HOW TO GET THERE: Like many parks on the list, you can only access Dry Tortugas via boat or seaplane – another reason it is likely to never feel crowded on the island. There is a ferry that runs from downtown Key West as well as seaplanes that will accommodate day or half day trips to Garden Key. There is also a process where private boats can acquire permitting to stop in the park.

WHAT TO DO: Garden Key is small – just about 14 acres – so you can see it all fairly quickly. I’d spend time walking through Fort Jefferson and learning the history of the island before heading into the water to snorkel, swim or paddle. WHERE TO STAY: There is one campground on Garden Key that is first-come, first-serve and can only be accessed from the ferry. There are no rentals or supplies available so you must bring in everything (and out) that you will need. Otherwise, stay in Key West – I love Parrot Key Hotels & Villas.

10 – GREAT BASIN NATIONAL PARK – Nevada – 142,115 visitors Rounding out the list of least visited National Parks is one many people have likely never heard of: Great Basin National Park. Near the border of Utah in Nevada, the park is very remote despite being in the continental United States and one of just two parks on this list that can be driven to without entering or crossing another country. Home to groves of ancient bristlecone pines (some over 5,000 years old!) the park also contains many caves including Lehman Caves which are open for guided tours. The designated wilderness area is also a Dark Sky Park, with great conditions for stargazing. HOW TO GET THERE: Great Basin is extremely remote – with the nearest airport 142 miles away (in Cedar City Utah). Visitors all drive into the park through desert landscape with extremely limited services and connectivity. There is no public transportation to the park, so planning your road trip is key.