Here’s Our First Impression Of Buffalo Trace’s New $1,500 Bourbon

They don’t make bourbon like they used to, but what if they did?

It’s a simple question, one posed by a group of American whiskey luminaries, now dubbed the “Distiller’s Council,” back in 1996, and now, in 2025, we finally have the answer. Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Distiller’s Council is the newest bourbon from Buffalo Trace, but what makes it so unique is that it draws its inspiration from the past. Utilizing production practices that date back to the late 19th century, when Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. (the man) was running the show at what was then known as the O.F.C. Distillery. This bourbon features a recreation of his original grain recipe as well as Taylor’s fermentation and sour mashing process.

The visionaries in that 1996 group include well-known names in contemporary bourbon circles, such as Mark Brown, Elmer T. Lee, and Buffalo Trace’s current Master Distiller, Harlen Wheatley, among others. The group tasked itself with speaking to longtime distillery employees and other masters of their craft to try to hone in on what made old-school bourbon so special. Now, in 2025, we finally get to taste the fruits of their labor: A meticulously made hyper-premium bourbon, crafted in the Bottled-in-Bond mold that E.H. Taylor was integral in pioneering.

The resultant liquid is housed in a vintage-style Grecian glass decanter modeled after the Old Taylor bottle of yesteryear, one that was popularized through advertisements in the era’s foremost publications. This release, currently intended to be a one-off, marks the 14th entry into the Colonel Taylor portfolio and stands alone as the priciest expression to date. With an MSRP of $1,500, reflecting both the time it took to craft this whiskey and the high-quality packaging it comes in, one might give pause and ask, is the juice worth the squeeze?

While not as iconic as the Distiller’s Council itself, I was fortunate to be part of an exclusive group that was afforded a sneak preview of this whiskey at New Orleans’ famed Sazerac House in June. Keep reading for my full review to find out whether this whiskey, made in the traditional way, offers promise for the future, or if it’s a relic best left in the past.

Time to dive in!

