Here’s Our Review Of The New Eagle Rare 30-Year Bourbon

The highest age statement to ever grace a bottle of Buffalo Trace bourbon is here because Eagle Rare 30 just landed.

Just three years ago, Buffalo Trace unveiled Eagle Rare 25, but now the world’s oldest continuously operating bourbon distillery in the United States has raised the bar and released its follow-up: Eagle Rare 30. As the name indicates, this whiskey was matured for three long decades, thanks in part to the climate-managed conditions in its innovative Warehouse P.

This expression is yet another data point in Buffalo Trace’s exploration of whether extended maturation can enhance the flavor of American whiskey in a way similar to ultra-aging in other global spirits categories, such as Scotch, Irish, and Japanese whiskey. By attempting to break free of the typical constraints that bourbon faces through standard maturation techniques, the idea is to dial up the favorable characteristics of extended aging, like rich and nuanced barrel-driven flavors, without suffering prototypical drawbacks like astringency, which leads to unpalatable results.

It’s a noble attempt that other distilleries have made in the past, but thanks to Buffalo Trace’s innovative climate-managed Warehouse P (born of earlier experiments with Warehouse X), Eagle Rare 25 and now Eagle Rare 30 are extending the observable universe of high-aged, high-quality bourbon capabilities.

There are scant examples of brands bold enough to release American whiskey aged for more than 20 years, let alone 30 years, but Eagle Rare’s official ethos is to “reach higher,” and to hear Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley tell it, Buffalo Trace is just getting started.

We’re just getting started as well, because I had an opportunity to try this ultra-premium expression on three separate occasions. Once at the distillery back in March, yet again on the eve of its launch earlier this week, and one final time in a sterile environment at home for this review. After tasting it for the first time, I was almost speechless, but my thoughts have certainly evolved since then, and I’ve got plenty to say now.

Keep reading for my full review of Eagle Rare 30.