Here’s Our Review Of The New Eagle Rare 30-Year Bourbon

The highest age statement to ever grace a bottle of Buffalo Trace bourbon is here because Eagle Rare 30 just landed.
Just three years ago, Buffalo Trace unveiled Eagle Rare 25, but now the world’s oldest continuously operating bourbon distillery in the United States has raised the bar and released its follow-up: Eagle Rare 30. As the name indicates, this whiskey was matured for three long decades, thanks in part to the climate-managed conditions in its innovative Warehouse P.
This expression is yet another data point in Buffalo Trace’s exploration of whether extended maturation can enhance the flavor of American whiskey in a way similar to ultra-aging in other global spirits categories, such as Scotch, Irish, and Japanese whiskey. By attempting to break free of the typical constraints that bourbon faces through standard maturation techniques, the idea is to dial up the favorable characteristics of extended aging, like rich and nuanced barrel-driven flavors, without suffering prototypical drawbacks like astringency, which leads to unpalatable results.
It’s a noble attempt that other distilleries have made in the past, but thanks to Buffalo Trace’s innovative climate-managed Warehouse P (born of earlier experiments with Warehouse X), Eagle Rare 25 and now Eagle Rare 30 are extending the observable universe of high-aged, high-quality bourbon capabilities.
There are scant examples of brands bold enough to release American whiskey aged for more than 20 years, let alone 30 years, but Eagle Rare’s official ethos is to “reach higher,” and to hear Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley tell it, Buffalo Trace is just getting started.
We’re just getting started as well, because I had an opportunity to try this ultra-premium expression on three separate occasions. Once at the distillery back in March, yet again on the eve of its launch earlier this week, and one final time in a sterile environment at home for this review. After tasting it for the first time, I was almost speechless, but my thoughts have certainly evolved since then, and I’ve got plenty to say now.
Keep reading for my full review of Eagle Rare 30.
Eagle Rare 30 Review
ABV:50.5%
Average Price: $12,500
The Whiskey:
After 20 years of typical maturation, this whiskey was transferred to Buffalo Trace’s climate-managed Warehouse P for extended aging. While there’s no official count of how many bottles will be released, Harlen Wheatley told me that the liquid for this expression was drawn from a single consolidated barrel.
Additionally, Buffalo Trace has partnered with the auction house Bonhams to release the first two bottles ever produced of Eagle Rare 30. In speaking with a representative at Bonhams, I learned that advance interest is high for what they anticipate will be one of their most-watched whiskey auctions of 2026.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The nose on this bourbon is laden with nuanced notes of leather, chocolate-covered figs, cola nuts, and cinnamon bark. The scent of vanilla pods, cardamom, toasted almonds, and black pepper also adds depth to what comes across as a remarkably sophisticated aroma profile.
Palate: The hallmark Eagle Rare note of black cherry syrup hits the palate at first, and it lands with remarkable richness for an incredibly silky, mouth-coating experience. Glacé lemons dance on the tip of the tongue before revealing mature oak, brown sugar, apple leather, and honey-sweetened black tea at midpalate. It’s a vibrant, almost lively spirit, and true to its aim, it doesn’t show any of the acrid astringency seen in most other ultra-aged bourbons.
Finish: The finish is surprisingly lengthy, given its modest proof and general mellow nature, full of date syrup, buckwheat honey, faint peppercorns, and a touch of fresh vanilla pods. This is quintessential bourbon.
Bottom Line:
One thing that both Eagle Rare 25 and Eagle Rare 30 have in common is their absolute rejection of the astringency one expects of bourbons at their age. For Eagle Rare 30, it’s a textural vibrancy that’s further sculpted by the favorable hallmarks of hyper-aging, from magnificent oak tones to nuanced sweet notes and delicate spices.
Sure, Eagle Rare 30 has the DNA of its 10-year predecessor, but with flavors pushed deeper into the oak than any Buffalo Trace expression before it, this one emerges anew, only recognizable as an immediate bourbon of the year candidate.