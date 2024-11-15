Depending on who you ask Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet was the album of the summer (if you ask me, that honor goes to Charli), and with the album debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200, viral videos for the singles “Please Please Please” and “Taste,” the near ubiquitousness of Espresso (I couldn’t go into an Uber, a gym, or a store this year without hearing it blasting from speakers), nobody can deny that 2024 has been the best year in Sabrina’s career.
Even though summer is over, if you’re a Carpenter — what Sabrina affectionally calls her fan base — Sabrina has been keeping you fed. For her Short ’N Sweet tour, Sabrina is making headlines and filling social feeds with her fun, light-hearted, tongue-in-cheek stage show, her kitschy meme-worthy merch, and a series of pop-up takeover cafes that have hit New York City, Chicago, and this weekend, Los Angeles.
The LA Short N’ Sweet Cafe will run from November 15-17 between the hours of 9 AM – 7 PM and is being presented at Melrose’s Verve Coffee Roasters (a solid coffee shop in its own right) and offers limited edition merch, a full Sabrina-inspired menu, and all sorts of staged photo opportunities that look… straight out of a Sabrina Carpenter music video. The pop-up was made in partnership with Cash App, which we’re only mentioning because using the app will score you a 30% discount on a single transaction.
We hit up the Short N’ Sweet Cafe to give you the full details on what to expect.
What’s The Vibe?
Sabrina Carpenter is the vibe. Cute outfits, perfect makeup, get your poses ready — I showed up to the pop-up wearing what I thought was an okay outfit, but I felt a little underdressed considering all the super fans and influencers who were dressed to impress.
What we’re trying to say is, don’t slump on the fit — you might be visiting a coffee shop in the middle of the day, but almost everyone is dressed like they’re hitting the club after.
The Menu
As a coffee connoisseur, I was thoroughly impressed by the menu, which featured all sorts of delicious iced and hot lattes named or themed after Sabrina Carpenter songs and lyrics. The menu also has several pastries, but they were sadly unavailable at the preview event.
I tried two drinks, the Honeybee Draft Latte and the Heartbreak Jamaica. The Honeybee featured a mix of lavender, honey, espresso, and milk, and featured a floral and herbaceous flavor that hovered nicely over vivid toasty coffee notes.
The Heartbreak Jamaica couldn’t be more different despite being iced. The drink featured hibiscus and coffee cherry, providing a flavor that was well-balanced between tangy, sweet, floral, and bitter-tasting notes.
I honestly wanted to try the full menu but I was buzzing on caffeine after the two drinks.
The Merch
The merch was typical concert fodder: shirts, bags, hoodies, socks, as well as coffee mugs, but everything is very, well, Sabrina. For example, one shirt featured a graphic print of lacy lingerie over a plain white t-shirt cut. It’s a sleep shirt that lets you have things both ways, which feels kitschy and very in line with the Short ’N Sweet aesthetic.
Prices for the merch go as low as $15 and as high as $80.
The Photo Ops
Aside from the menu, the photo ops are the real draw of the pop-up experience. There are several stage set-ups with vintage-inspired furniture that recalls the ’50 and ‘60s that’ll have you looking like you’re starring in your very own Sabrina Carpenter video.
But in my opinion, it’s the more naturalistic sets that use the Verve coffee shop architecture that look the best. Posing in front of a Sabrina-emblazoned backdrop on a lip-shaped couch is one thing, but sitting on beautifully paved steps while sipping coffee with the sunshine hitting your perfect fit? That’s some straight-up Gossip Girl Blair Waldorf shit.
All in all, the Short ’N Sweet Cafe offers a lot for die-hard Sabrina Carpenter fans, and a good enough menu that even non-fans will find something to enjoy.
The Short ’N Sweet Cafe can be found at Verve Coffee Roasters in Melrose, 8925 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069.