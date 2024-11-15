Depending on who you ask Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet was the album of the summer (if you ask me, that honor goes to Charli), and with the album debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200, viral videos for the singles “Please Please Please” and “Taste,” the near ubiquitousness of Espresso (I couldn’t go into an Uber, a gym, or a store this year without hearing it blasting from speakers), nobody can deny that 2024 has been the best year in Sabrina’s career.

Even though summer is over, if you’re a Carpenter — what Sabrina affectionally calls her fan base — Sabrina has been keeping you fed. For her Short ’N Sweet tour, Sabrina is making headlines and filling social feeds with her fun, light-hearted, tongue-in-cheek stage show, her kitschy meme-worthy merch, and a series of pop-up takeover cafes that have hit New York City, Chicago, and this weekend, Los Angeles.

The LA Short N’ Sweet Cafe will run from November 15-17 between the hours of 9 AM – 7 PM and is being presented at Melrose’s Verve Coffee Roasters (a solid coffee shop in its own right) and offers limited edition merch, a full Sabrina-inspired menu, and all sorts of staged photo opportunities that look… straight out of a Sabrina Carpenter music video. The pop-up was made in partnership with Cash App, which we’re only mentioning because using the app will score you a 30% discount on a single transaction.

We hit up the Short N’ Sweet Cafe to give you the full details on what to expect.

What’s The Vibe?

Sabrina Carpenter is the vibe. Cute outfits, perfect makeup, get your poses ready — I showed up to the pop-up wearing what I thought was an okay outfit, but I felt a little underdressed considering all the super fans and influencers who were dressed to impress.

What we’re trying to say is, don’t slump on the fit — you might be visiting a coffee shop in the middle of the day, but almost everyone is dressed like they’re hitting the club after.

The Menu

As a coffee connoisseur, I was thoroughly impressed by the menu, which featured all sorts of delicious iced and hot lattes named or themed after Sabrina Carpenter songs and lyrics. The menu also has several pastries, but they were sadly unavailable at the preview event.

I tried two drinks, the Honeybee Draft Latte and the Heartbreak Jamaica. The Honeybee featured a mix of lavender, honey, espresso, and milk, and featured a floral and herbaceous flavor that hovered nicely over vivid toasty coffee notes.

The Heartbreak Jamaica couldn’t be more different despite being iced. The drink featured hibiscus and coffee cherry, providing a flavor that was well-balanced between tangy, sweet, floral, and bitter-tasting notes.