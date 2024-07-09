The wait for Sabrina Carpenter‘s new album sure ain’t short, but it will be sweet when it’s over.
Carpenter has unveiled the tracklist for Short N’ Sweet, featuring No. 1 singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” with a nostalgic video that looks like it was made when VHS tapes were the dominant home video format. She dances while the titles of the songs scroll up on the screen, with a particular emphasis on her backside and face. Barry Keoghan must have directed it.
“I am so excited to announce my brand new album Short N’ Sweet coming in August,” Carpenter said in a statement when the album was announced. “This project is quite special to me, and I hope it’ll be something special to you, too.” You can check out the tracklist below.
Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tracklist
1. “Taste”
2. “Please Please Please”
3. “Good Graces”
4. “Sharpest Tool”
5. “Coincidence”
6. “Bed Chem”
7. “Espresso”
8. “Dumb & Poetic”
9. “Slim Pickins”
10. “Juno”
11. “Lie To Girls”
12. “Don’t Smile”
Short n’ Sweet… Aug 23 💋 claim your track n tell yer friends!
pre save/pre order now! https://t.co/GtHMSeM3PJ pic.twitter.com/MWOUURJPDJ
— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) July 9, 2024
“Slim Pickins”? Who knew Sabrina was a Blazing Saddles fan?
Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island Records. Carpenter is also hitting the road for The Short N’ Sweet Tour, which begins in August and runs until November. You can see those dates here.