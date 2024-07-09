The wait for Sabrina Carpenter‘s new album sure ain’t short, but it will be sweet when it’s over.

Carpenter has unveiled the tracklist for Short N’ Sweet, featuring No. 1 singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” with a nostalgic video that looks like it was made when VHS tapes were the dominant home video format. She dances while the titles of the songs scroll up on the screen, with a particular emphasis on her backside and face. Barry Keoghan must have directed it.

“I am so excited to announce my brand new album Short N’ Sweet coming in August,” Carpenter said in a statement when the album was announced. “This project is quite special to me, and I hope it’ll be something special to you, too.” You can check out the tracklist below.