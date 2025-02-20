If you’re looking for the best classic shake (meaning chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry) Shake Shack is your best bet, we know, we ranked shakes from 16 different fast food restaurants and the brand came out on top. And while we love the classics, if you’re looking for a more adventurous blend of flavors, where should you go? Well, the answer is still Shake Shack. The brand loves adding seasonal flavors to its menu that are often superior to the base menu. This is really saying something because Shake Shack already has some seriously great burgers and chicken sandwiches, but they continually impress us with their limited offerings (shout out to the Spicy Shackmeister and Hot Chicken Sandwich). This new trio of shakes is no exception. Available from now until April 28th, the new flavors include Thai Iced Tea, Cherry Blossom, and Brownie Batter Hot Cocoa. While we like all three, we thought it might be helpful to rank them for you so you know what to expect before you drop nearly $7 on a shake! Let’s sip.

3. Brownie Batter Hot Cocoa Thoughts & Tasting Notes: We’re sorry chocolate fans, but the Brownie Batter Hot Cocoa was our least favorite of the trio. It’s not that this shake isn’t good, it just doesn’t offer anything all that different than Shake Shack’s stock chocolate shake, which we like much more. Where that shake is rich and decadent, this one is a bit creamier and much sweeter. I’m tasting smooth fudge notes and a gentle hint of vanilla. The shake is topped with whipped cream and some brownie crisp crumbles. Don’t get us wrong, this shake is good, but I find the other two flavors much more novel. The Bottom Line: Chocolate fans, give it a try. It offers a sweeter and creamier version of Shake Shack’s chocolate shake. But if you want something a bit more adventurous, the other two flavors will deliver. 2. Thai Iced Tea Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Shake Shack’s Thai Iced Tea is a masterclass in nuance and complexity. I’m tasting a lot here: sweet and delicate vanilla custard is joined by gentle spiced cardamom, cinnamon, star anise notes with a creamy and floral finish. It’s not as intensely spicy or malty as the Thai tea you’ll get at a Thai restaurant or boba shop, but instead, it offers a more delicate spice blend. The shake is topped with whipped cream and black sugar syrup, which gives the drink a slight caramel vibe when mixed into the base. The Bottom Line: A gently spicy, complex, and nuanced shake. If you like a shake that’ll bring you a new bouquet of flavors with every sip, this one is for you.