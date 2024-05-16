Universal Orlando is the home of many incredible rides, including E.T. Adventure, The Simpsons Ride, and over in Universal Islands of Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man. But the theme park has really outdone itself with its latest attraction: the Shrek toilet slide.

DreamWorks Land opens in Universal Studios Florida next month, and with it comes “Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres.” The “ogre-sized” play area features four slides, wet play areas, and, according to Universal, “a playground where guests can climb, bounce, and splash around, as well as venture into Shrek’s outhouse.” What will lil’ ones find in Shrek’s outhouse? A toilet slide, and when they slide down, they “might hear just a little surprise,” Universal Creative creative director Dean Orion teased in a video shared by USA Today.

If that means what I think it means, the outhouse slide will end with a fart noise. I’m not a parent, but this is making me want a kid. Yeah yeah, the wonder of life or whatever, but I mostly want to take them to Shrek’s toilet.

I CANT WAIT TO GO DOWN THE POOP CHUTE!! 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/HckzZkffgx — magic city mayhem (@magiccitymayhem) May 15, 2024

DreamWorks Land, which also features a Shrek meet and greet, a Trolls-themed “Trollercoaster,” and Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp, officially opens June 14 at Universal Studios Florida.

(Via USA Today)