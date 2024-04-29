The only thing more fun than staying up late, swapping manly stories, and making waffles the next morning? Visiting Universal Studios Orlando this summer. The Florida-based resort announced that DreamWorks Land, a new area featuring characters from DreamWorks movies like Shrek, Puss in Boots, and Kung Fu Panda, will open on June 14. There will be coasters (sorry, “Trollercoaster”), play areas for the young ones, and themed foods and drinks. Also, you can finally — finally — visit Shrek’s toilet.

Other summer 2024 highlights coming to Universal Studios Orlando include CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, a nighttime show featuring scores and scenes from movies like Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Fast and Furious; and on select nights, Hogwarts Always, a castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. Both begin on June 14.

Universal has one more event in store: the Universal Mega Movie Parade, which is described as “Universal Orlando’s biggest daytime parade to date” that combines “13 brand new floats, nearly 100 performers – including dancers, skaters, stilt walkers, poi performers, and more – and special effects.” Beginning July 3, there will be a 16-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and a Tyrannosaurus rex aboard the Jurassic World float. No word on whether Jimmy Buffet will be immortalized on a Margaritaville (rum) float(er).

You can see photos from the experiences below: