SomeBODY once told me that Universal Studios Florida is opening a new theme park in 2025. It’s true! But that’s not they’re up to. This morning, Universal Orlando Resort revealed the first details about DreamWorks Land, which is going up near my beloved E.T. Adventure ride.

The kid-friendly DreamWorks Land is, as you might imagine from the name, based on characters from DreamWorks movies, including Shrek, Puss in Boots, and Kung Fu Panda. Sorry, Flushed Away fans, but you’re out of luck.

Highlights include a meet-and-great with Shrek characters, a Trolls-themed “Trollercoaster,” and “Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp,” featuring “enormous water cannons, dump buckets, giant fans, and more.” It wouldn’t be a Universal attraction without guests getting soak (as someone who always makes time for Jurassic Park River Adventure, I say this with complete affection). I’m particularly intrigued by Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres, the first (?) attraction where you can visit a character’s toilet.

This ogre-sized play area features four fun slides, wet play areas, and a playground where guests can climb, bounce, and splash around as well as venture into Shrek’s outhouse.

If DreamWorks Land is a success, and it will be with the Shrek toilet, what movies should be represented in the expansion? I’m hoping for Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. The Halloween Horror Nights crossover would be a blast.

Universal Studios’ DreamWorks Land is expected to open at the Orlando-based park in summer 2024. Have a look at the concept art: