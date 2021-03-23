Unsplash/Uproxx
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Responds To Claims Of Shrimp (!) In Their Cereal

Mark it on your calendar folks, March 23rd, 2021 will forever go down as the day we all collectively decided to start scrutinizing every single bowl of cereal we ever pour. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is now trending on Twitter, after writer and comedian Jensen Karp first tweeted out a photo of what appeared to be dried shrimp tails in his cereal, something he made sure to explain was “not a bit.”

As you might expect, the food-loving internet can’t stop talking about how disturbing a sight it was.

But anyone with a strong enough stomach to follow Karp’s journey to discover what exactly happened to this box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch will tell you that the alleged shrimp isn’t even the most disturbing part of Karp’s cursed box. He has since shared more of his findings, which include a re-taped bag, and weird black items cooked into the cereal itself.

Sadly for Karp, he made these discoveries after he ate at least one bowl.

To be fair to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, we can’t yet say for sure that these are shrimp tails — though they certainly look EXACTLY like shrimp tails. Perhaps they’re pieces of tape that rolled while being heated and are covered in cinnamon and sugar?

Regardless, it’s very fair to say that CTC’s official explanation for what these actually are isn’t doing it for us.

“After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended.”

That came from the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Twitter account, to which Karp responded:

“ok, well after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?”

Karp is currently taking the box of cereal to the lab to get to the bottom of what’s really behind this mess.

Though he seemed fairly bemused at first, Karp was clearly made more upset by the laissez-faire response from Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

