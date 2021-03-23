Cinnamon Toast Crunch Responds To Claims Of Shrimp (!) In Their Cereal

Mark it on your calendar folks, March 23rd, 2021 will forever go down as the day we all collectively decided to start scrutinizing every single bowl of cereal we ever pour. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is now trending on Twitter, after writer and comedian Jensen Karp first tweeted out a photo of what appeared to be dried shrimp tails in his cereal, something he made sure to explain was “not a bit.”

As you might expect, the food-loving internet can’t stop talking about how disturbing a sight it was.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

But anyone with a strong enough stomach to follow Karp’s journey to discover what exactly happened to this box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch will tell you that the alleged shrimp isn’t even the most disturbing part of Karp’s cursed box. He has since shared more of his findings, which include a re-taped bag, and weird black items cooked into the cereal itself.

Sadly for Karp, he made these discoveries after he ate at least one bowl.

For real – someone tell me they aren’t like maggots or bugs. Is it shrimp adjacent? (also just found this weird cinnamon covered pea thing?)

I wish this was a joke. pic.twitter.com/7pCs0TJCpv — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Stuff like this is all at the bottom of the bag, and what appears to be cooked ONTO some squares. Please be nice with your guesses l, because I will walk into traffic if I ate what I think it is… pic.twitter.com/Zs7ZDygTxA — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

To be fair to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, we can’t yet say for sure that these are shrimp tails — though they certainly look EXACTLY like shrimp tails. Perhaps they’re pieces of tape that rolled while being heated and are covered in cinnamon and sugar?