We all crave a good night’s sleep as part of our never-ending quest for wellness? We’ve also all endured the usual “mainstream” tips. Adopt a regular sleep time, eschew caffeine after dark, avoid stimulating activity and/or screen time ahead of the magic hour. Got it. Tried it. What’s next? Because in a world where no “one-size-fits-all” sleep tip exists, we all need fresh ideas and recs to cycle through until we find the right combination for our own busy, sleep deprived lives. That’s why we wanted to explore the social feeds and past interviews of some of our favorite artists, a group of people out there living as jet-lagged and chaotic a life as anyone (with a little help from their crews, of course) while also dealing with annoying sleep burdens. From Lady Gaga (who falls prey to an “overactive mind” that can keep her awake for three days straight) to Rihanna, (who admits to relying upon “sleep pockets,” which she realizes aren’t ideal), these icons know a thing or two about the quest for rest. So let’s explore some of the music industry’s favorite tricks and methods.

Embrace Your Own Personal Ritual FKA Twigs is no stranger to unforeseen tour stressors, but even while away from home, the Eusexua singer follows a go-to insomnia prevention plan with a bedtime ritual. “I’ve always loved dressing for bed. [Having] a ‘look’ on even if I’m going to sleep, it makes me feel good.” she enthused while also recommending candles and incense and spending “quiet time to reflect on my day.” Well, crafting a “look” for bed might be too elaborate for most, but don’t let that intimidate you from considering the approach. Whether that means dedicating full-on sleep “outfits” or simply keeping a stash of fuzzy socks, that’s up to the individual. The same goes for scents that soothe, although Twigs isn’t wrong about incense setting the mood for relaxation. Turn The Smallest Indulgences Into Self-Care Ice Spice has made headlines for her recent fitness kick, but when it comes to sleep hygiene, a simple cup of tea is a cornerstone of her approach. Following a performance, the rapper turns to calming tea like chamomile to wind down and start looking towards restful nours. Ariana Grande also favors the simplicity camp and considers wellness to be “an important investment.” To enter a restful state of mind, she meditates with essential oils like lavender, which she believes “immediately triggers calmness.” (As an aside, add a little lemongrass oil into that equation, and you might never want to leave bed.) Additionally, Kelly Clarkson keeps a bedside journal to record any lyrical ideas as she drifts off while preserving those ideas for another day.