North American fans of FKA Twigs are not happy. Yesterday (April 4), the “Childlike Things” singer announced her live performances scheduled across the continent have been canceled.

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), FKA Twigs revealed she has been forced to drop out of her upcoming festival appearances at Coachella 2025 and AXE Ceremonia 2025 due to ongoing visa issues. FKA Twigs’ remaining Eusexua Tour stops have also been nixed.

“I’m devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues I am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of April across north america, including Ceremonia and Coachella,” she wrote. “It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into, and I believe is amongst my strongest work.”

She continued: “I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows. I promise that I am working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible.”

FK Twigs closed the messages with details about refunds and her future performance plans. “For headline shows, please refer to your point of purchase for details and refund information,” she wrote. “Back to you all with more updates as soon as I have them.”