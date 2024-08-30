Ice Spice has long shown that she’s proud of her body, as her figure is commonly referenced in her songs (“Phat Butt,” for example) and flaunted in her videos. Now she’s showing off what it takes to take care of her body by unveiling a new workout video.

In the 18-second clip (find it here), Ice is in a gym, rocking a tight bodysuit and a crop-top hoodie as she stretches, lifts weights, uses various pieces of workout equipment, does planks, and runs. She captioned the post, “we beatin them allegations bae [laughing emoji][heart emoji][100 emoji].”

Presumably, “them allegations” refers to recent accusations she has faced, of using Ozempic to help her lose weight. She addressed that previously: During an X Spaces broadcast on August 19, Ice said, “I wish y’all never learned the word ‘Ozempic.’ That’s one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Like, genuinely, what is that, bro? Like, you lazy [expletive] never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”