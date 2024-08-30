Ice Spice 2024
Getty Image
Music

Ice Spice Drops A Workout Video After Being Accused Of Using Ozempic For Her Weight Loss: ‘We Beatin’ Them Allegations’

Ice Spice has long shown that she’s proud of her body, as her figure is commonly referenced in her songs (“Phat Butt,” for example) and flaunted in her videos. Now she’s showing off what it takes to take care of her body by unveiling a new workout video.

In the 18-second clip (find it here), Ice is in a gym, rocking a tight bodysuit and a crop-top hoodie as she stretches, lifts weights, uses various pieces of workout equipment, does planks, and runs. She captioned the post, “we beatin them allegations bae [laughing emoji][heart emoji][100 emoji].”

Presumably, “them allegations” refers to recent accusations she has faced, of using Ozempic to help her lose weight. She addressed that previously: During an X Spaces broadcast on August 19, Ice said, “I wish y’all never learned the word ‘Ozempic.’ That’s one thing I wish. Oh my god, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Like, genuinely, what is that, bro? Like, you lazy [expletive] never heard of a gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big.”

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors