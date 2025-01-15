Experience beachside bliss, local culture, ice-cold cocktails and brand-new luxury suites at W Punta de Mita. The Hotels We Love editorial covers only the best properties; the ones worth your coveted vacation days, and this hotel hits that sweet spot on many levels. Complete with newly renovated beachfront suites, ceviche served out of the back of an old Chevy truck, local LIVE music on the beach, and my husband by my side, I’m not sure I could have scripted a better quick Mexico getaway. There’s something refreshing and nostalgic about sitting on the beach with no shoes listening to The Cranberries’ “Zombie” followed quickly by Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” by a local singer with an unworldly voice while sipping wine with your loved one. The simplicity of drinking Malbec after a delicious Surf & Turf dinner watching other guests dance like no one’s watching is the exact reason vacations were invented. WHY IT’S AWESOME: The only thing better than being welcomed into a W Hotel with their branded scent (IYKYK) is being welcomed with a perfectly strong handcrafted Mezcal cocktail with local ingredients and the sound of crashing waves nearby. On brand for a W Hotel, W Punta de Mita is just as edgy as their other properties, but it’s the local flair and homage to culture that immerses you into Mexico’s rich local history. Not only the most notable and epic photo spot but also incredibly culturally driven is where you’ll find the vibrant Camino Huichol walkway inspired by the area’s natives with 751,184 individual tiles extending from the lobby down to the beach. The hotel takes great pride in the meaning behind the tiles, which represent the local tribe and seen on the staff’s uniform shirt as well as a drink named in its honor, “751,184” (made with orange, pineapple, maracuya, lime, and a blue simple sugar) in The Living Room. So many things elevate this W Hotel like their brand-new Wow Suites with rooftop pools (more on that below), but it’s the lengths in which the property honors the stories and culture of natives throughout every culinary dish, artwork, activities, and more that is truly impressive. If you’re really looking to get after it, you’re in luck. The resort has Tierra de Agave, its very own Jose Cuervo Reserva de La Familia speakeasy, hidden within its international restaurant Venazu Thursday-Saturday you can usually fine a live DJ who plays at the Living Room Bar. Again, dance like no one’s watching, because that’s how it’s done on vacation. When it comes to the pool scene, two things stuck out: the main pool was open 24/hours a day which is a rarity in Mexico and there is a separate adult pool area for those of us traveling without kids.

The upscale hotel offered plenty for friends and lovers alike. We even met a couple from Chicago who joined us for an authentic Mexican dinner at Venazú. When’s the last time you met complete strangers and invited them for a sit-down dinner (especially when it’s not an all-inclusive resort?). What began as complete strangers at the adult pool with similar vacation styles has since turned into forever friendships (via Instagram, of course). IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK: When I tell you the best ceviche I’ve ever put in my mouth came out of the back of a vintage 1950 Chevy truck, believe me. While not as good for obvious reasons, try making your own at the resorts ceviche-making. During this 45-minute lesson, you’ll learn local techniques like letting the fish cook in the lime juice as well as preferred tequila and Mezcal pairings and even see who in your group made the best ceviche. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t me. Be sure to check in with the concierge on the resort’s daily programming, like the Surf & Turf dinner on Tuesday nights, cocktail-making classes, and other activities like live music and more. You can’t go wrong with a pre-dinner Carajillo in The Living Room, which is also where I finally tried a Tequila Espresso Martini. In case you’re wondering, I may never go back to the vodka version again. Also worth noting is that W Punta de Mita has 40 signature cocktails, including a cocktail inside a watermelon versus the all-too-popular coconut beach cocktail. Can’t say that I’ve tried them all, but we came close. And it gives us another excuse to revisit the hotel again in a few months. Talk about leveling up here for cocktails and their six onsite dining venues. AMENITIES: • Air conditioning

• Bath amenities

• Bathrobes and slippers

• Bathroom with shower

• Daily maid service

• Direct dial telephone

• Hair dryer

• Safe deposit box

• Turn down service

• WiFi

• Coffee machine

• Mini bar (items at additional cost)

• Bug spray

• Music speaker

• Private pool (all of the oceanfront suites have private plunge pools!)

• Outdoor lounge area

• TV

• Reading lights ROOM TYPES: New this year are the Wow Suites, which is where we stayed, but the resort boasts 16 unique room types. The Wow Suites are impeccably designed, making me crave an at-home reno upon returning home. Inside the suite, enjoy a plunge pool, a fire pit that staff will set up for you, and side-by-side indoor and outdoor showers and tub, and more. Just the aesthetic of the outdoor shower and tub alone was what Pinterest dreams are made of. If we went back, I’d stay in one of the suites where the plunge pool was on the same level as your room. The 360-degree rooftop views were exquisite, but with the sun shining on your private pool all day, it was almost too hot to enjoy without much shade in sight. Worth noting, each of the private pools had an immense amount of privacy, which is a huge plus when we travel. THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK: If you want a walk and want something free, go for a walk on the beach. Sometimes the little joys of vacation are as simple as that. Grab a cocktail from one of the hotel bars before venturing out. THE BEST THING TO EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE: Thirty minutes away is the quaint surf town and fishing village of Sayulita. There is so much to see and do here, but you can’t go wrong with a La Passion cocktail at Escondido Bar, made with locally grown passion fruit, tequila and of course garnished with Tajin. The same quaint town of Sayulita turns into an upbeat nightlife experience with tons of incredible bars and great drinks where you can dance the night away. BED GAME: